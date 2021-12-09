The playground at Clark-Vitt Memorial Park has reopened after being closed for several months.
Workers installed a rubber playground surface using a $30,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told the park advisory board at its November meeting. The blue surface, which provides a cushioning for kids who jump or fall onto the surface, is made from 100 percent recycled Missouri tires.
The entire playground surface cost $59,000. Additional improvements, including a new sidewalk around the playground and drainage upgrades, brought the total to $80,000.
The sidewalk serves both as a barrier for the playground and to make the playground more accessible for people with disabilities, Pohlmann said.
The playground recently passed its final inspection from the state, and the city received the grant money, Pohlmann said.
Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden encouraged board members to look at the playground. “It’s beautiful,” she said. “It changes the whole look of the park.”
Jessica McDonald was at the playground with her kids Wednesday. She liked the improvements, especially replacing the old mulch surface. “Any kind of moisture or rain, it always puddled,” she said. “They had these old stick things, and they got really muddy.”
McDonald was disappointed to see a 6-foot-tall rock wall that was located between the play structures removed. Pohlmann said the wall had structural issues.
The city still plans to replace benches and a drinking fountain that was removed from the playground, Pohlmann said. That will fall within the $80,000 budget. “I don’t know if we’ll get those in by the summer season or not,” he said.
More to come
The playground work is the first part of more long-term improvements to Clark-Vitt and Autumn Hill parks, which are joined by a steep paved trail and disc golf course through wooded areas.
“That park is something that we’re going to be working on for years to come,” Pohlmann said.
Future changes to the 13 acres of park land were discussed at a public forum in December 2020.
“Our goal is to piece away at it, one thing at a time,” Pohlmann said.
To keep costs down, the city hopes to perform as much of the work internally as possible rather than contracting it out, he said.
Among the changes discussed at the forum were making the 0.35-mile asphalt trail, which quickly descends from 700 to 600 feet above sea level, more gently sloped.
The city also is looking at changing the 11-hole disc golf course to a nine-hole course, which could be expanded to 18 holes with more holes built in nearby parks.
A lack of parking on the east side of the park is likely the next issue the city will address. Pohlmann would like to put in parking and replace the existing restrooms, with both being made accessible in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. But he wants to get input from the park advisory board and the public before moving forward.
“Do we do that, or do we start trying to make some changes to the trail system?” he said. “Before we build the disc golf, we’ve got to get a good layout of what type of trail system we want through there and build the disc golf around that trail system. The way that property lays, there’s so much undulation to it, there’s such a deep ravine where the water is.”
Pohlmann wants the trail and disc golf course to be accessible to people who aren’t able to get through the woods as well. “Right now, you’ve got to be able to navigate the woods to be able to participate in that disc golf,” he said. “There’s parts where you’re walking through some pretty rough terrain. Not everybody that wants to play disc golf has the ability to do that.”
The layout of Autumn Hill makes it unlikely the city will ever be able to make the trail fully ADA accessible, Pohlmann said. “Hopefully, we can create a trail that’s going to weave more through the park and then also support the disc golf as it goes up.”