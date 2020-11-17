After the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) canceled all area 2020 Scouting for Food events due to COVID-19 concerns, local troops are preparing to still collect as much food as possible, in any way they can.
Instead of sending Scouts to collect food door-to-door, donations will be brought to drop-off centers located around the region. The food will be stored for a couple days before adults in the organization will take it to the local food pantries the organization works with each year.
“We’ll have Scouts in attendance, but we’re not going to have the kids handling it,” said Ken Etter, district executive for the Osage District. “We’re trying to keep our young people safe.”
The groups will also utilize a “Text to Donate” line where people can text their ZIP code and the amount of money they want to donate, and the funds will be given to food pantries in that ZIP code. All of the money donated through the text drive will be directed to the pantries. Text “SCOUTFOOD” to 91999 to donate.
“The biggest thing with Scouting for Food is that all the food stays local,” Etter said.
The Osage District typically provides food to 24 area pantries. For many, it’s the biggest donation they receive all year. Etter said at some pantries the cans collected during Scouting for Food keep the shelves stocked until March. He said this is part of the reason Scouting leadership is working so hard to organize safe ways to collect.
“A lot of our Scout leaders also help out at their local food pantry, so they know that the need is there,” Etter said.
The tentative date for the collection will be Saturday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Dec. 13, although some locations will collect until Christmas.
The St. Louis-based council abruptly called off the 2020 Scouting for Food Friday morning in light of the state of Illinois, St. Louis city and St. Louis County imposing new COVID-19 safety mandates. About 75 percent of the sites the organization was planning to use to collect and sort food had to cancel, which left troops all over the region scrambling for other options.
“For us to continue the traditional door-to-door and collection process, we would have been in violation of the mandates, and this goes against the policies of the BSA,” Etter wrote in an email to Scouting members Tuesday.
The complete list of drop-off locations was still being determined at press time Tuesday. It will be available at emissourian.com after 5 p.m. Wednesday.