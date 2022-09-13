Restaurateur Tom Kent said he isn’t ready to get out of the upscale dining business after rebranding 514 Chophouse to The 514, changing its format from fine dining to a bar and grill.
Kent declined to share details about the name, location or ownership of the new restaurant, but said it will be much more intimate than 514 Chophouse — 50 seats instead of 270 — and will open this fall, around Halloween.
“You want to give good service, great food and make a living,” Kent said. ”The Chophouse wasn’t going to make a living just because meat and seafood prices were getting so outrageous. It was either change it up, or go somewhere else.”
Kent is doing both.
At The 514, Kent is swapping steak out for sliders, making the menu more budget friendly for customers and himself. He said prices for seafood and cuts of steak had increased so much recently that making a profit became difficult.
Now, The 514 is more of a “family-friendly bar and grill,” serving milkshakes, flatbreads and beef, pork, chicken and seafood sliders. Kent created the menu and said it could still change as the restaurant is in the process of solidifying its brand since reopening the week of Aug. 17.
In addition to milkshakes without alcohol, the restaurant also offers six types of “boozy” milkshakes, along with beer, whiskey and wine.
Built in 1904 by Anton Tibbe, the building was originally an electrical plant, supplying power to Washington. Kent said its concrete floors, brick walls and high ceilings were a bit too loud for the nicer restaurant concept and its large dining areas were hard for staff to cover.
Before Kent’s ownership, the building housed Driftwood Distillery & Tap, which offered live music. Kent said as part of 514’s rebranding, live music is back in force, with bands booked every weekend through November.
Executive Director of Downtown Washington Inc. Tyler King said he has not been to The 514 yet, but “heard awesome things” from “a couple of people” about the restaurant’s alcoholic milkshakes.
“The big thing that we’re hearing is people are happy to have another venue for live music in the downtown district,” King said. “I know when Driftwood went away, that was one thing they took away was live music. So, to have live music at another upscale venue like 514 is a fantastic addition to our downtown district for entertainment purposes.”
Kent lives in Catawissa and also owns The Tilted Skillet in downtown Washington. He said he has been in the restaurant business for about two decades, and the industry’s recent staffing issues have started to ease slightly. With summer help back at college, Kent said his 20-person staff at The 514 will be able to more easily serve patrons once the patio closes for the winter.
The 514 is closed Monday and Tuesday and is only open for dinner on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-9 p.m. It opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, closing at 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and closing at 8 p.m. Sunday. Kent said on Wednesdays kids 12 and under will get a free slider and milkshake (without alcohol) “per paying adult.”