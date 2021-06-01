The two-day jury trial for a Franklin County man charged with raping and molesting a child in 2018 that was scheduled to begin next week has been postponed.
The trial, which is now slated to take three days, will be held Sept. 7-9.
According to online court documents, this is the second time the jury trial of Dakota R. Dunham, 27, formerly of Washington, has been postponed. In January, court officials delayed the jury trial because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dunham has been charged with first-degree statutory rape, an unclassified felony, and first-degree child molestation, a Class A felony, after authorities say he molested a child he knew was under 12 years old between May 1-9 in 2018. The child in the case is not identified in public court documents due to the nature of the crimes and the child’s age at the time of the incident.
Dunham also has been charged with a Class D felony for tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim.
The rescheduled jury trial comes as Dunham has rejected a plea deal from the prosecuting attorney’s office, according to court records. The records do not reveal the terms of the rejected deal.
If convicted, Dunham could be sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 30 years. He also could face life imprisonment.
Dunham, who previously pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct charges in Barry County in 2015, is a registered sex offender.
Dunham also was found guilty of being a sex offender and living within 1,000 feet of a day care facility in July 2018, after authorities say he was living in a tent within 1,000 feet of a Washington preschool facility.
In that case, Dunham was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 15 days in the county jail as a suspended execution of sentencing of five years in the state prison.
In November 2018, Dunham was found guilty of failure to register as a sex offender. Dunham was once again given probation by the court as a suspended execution of the sentence.