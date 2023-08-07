Several years of high inflation are causing headaches for the members of the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee as projected costs become impossible to meet.
At their July 31 meeting, the committee reviewed a budgetary report for the fiscal years of 2023-2030, presented by the city’s infrastructure designer and interim city engineer, Charles Stankovic. Stankovic predicted that the cost of projects during that period will continue to rise.
That means a deficit for the transportation budget of the city for the foreseeable future.
“We’re over what we’re bringing in, for the next two years for sure,” Stankovic said. “[For] ‘25, ‘26, ‘27, all the years after, we’ve got to stay closer to our actual budget there.”
Projects this year have already felt the squeeze of inflation, Stankovic reported, as evidenced by the cost of repairs that have taken place on Third Street between Highway 47 and Jefferson Street. The budget for the project was $857,990. The final cost was just over $1.5 million.
Though the city does not bear the burden of the entire price tag, the extra cost is worrisome.
“It’s a grant project, so it’s typically 80-20, but it’s going to be closer to 50-50,” Stankovic said. “And we predict that’s going to happen to our grant projects probably through ‘25.”
As a result, the committee is reconsidering the scope and viability of some of the projects planned for the next few years. Some situations require prioritizing — one planned road extension has been paused to free up funds for the East-West Parkway project, an unplanned expense.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city wanted to connect Rabbit Trail Drive to North Crest Drive, but since negotiations with a relevant property owner broke down, “we decided to move those funds when we saw the opportunity for the East-West Parkway.”
Additionally, for the past two years, a standard component of road maintenance in Washington has involved NovaChip, a paving process that helps protect the asphalt for longer than a standard treatment. The city had initially planned $1 million each year until 2030 for road maintenance to continue doing that extra work on more of the town’s roads.
But the escalating cost of materials is forcing the city to reconsider.
“In ‘24 and ‘25, we’re going to have to cut our local paving projects significantly,” Stankovic said, downsizing to “$200,000 for [those] two years, and then cut the million in half ‘26 through ‘30.”
State transportation authorities are facing a similar problem. Last month, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission officially approved the 2024-28 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which included funding for stretches of Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair. Almost every single project in the $14 billion program saw its price tag increase with inflation.
The 12.7 miles of safety and capacity improvements on Highway 47 had a projected cost of $85.74 million when they were included for the first time in the STIP in 2022. In the 2024-2028 STIP, the cost for the improvements jumped to $98.358 million, and the start of construction was pushed back a year to 2028.
Tom Evers, assistant engineer for MoDOT’s St. Louis District, told The Missourian that it would not derail the project if inflation continues between now and the Highway 47 project’s scheduled start date in 2028, but it could lead to changes in the schedule.
“I would say that right now we would add inflation to account for what the overall economy reflects as it pertains to road construction costs,” he said. “There currently isn’t a series of specific improvements at this exact time, it’s more of a magnitude number. As we get more detailed into our designs, we will adjust the scope and costs accordingly. If these costs far exceed what we have programmed, we may split the job into phases, but at this time we do not have enough information to make that decision.”
Missouri Department of Transportation St. Louis District Engineer Tom Blair has said the overall result of inflation is a “domino effect” of delays and hiatuses for his department.
“I have to push back a lot of projects to be able to afford the increase in costs,” he said.
With regards to funding, the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee briefly discussed the renewal of the half-cent sales tax for transportation that will sunset in 2030. Chairman Bill Straatman asked Lamb whether it was too early to begin thinking about putting the renewal of that tax to a vote.
Lamb said that starting the conversation early could be beneficial if the committee identifies individual projects that would require funding after 2030 — for example, repairs to Highway 47 or the widening of Highway 100 to four lanes as far west as Vossbrink Drive, just shy of the city limit.
“If you needed a commitment beyond 2030, that’d be something we could look to the voters” to decide, Lamb said.
