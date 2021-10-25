It is the home stretch of the 2021 Franklin County Area United Way Drive, which concludes Oct. 31. That means it’s time for all of us to step up to improve the lives of those in our community who could use a helping hand.
United Way officials report they are just over 40 percent of this year’s fundraising goal. Historically, donations roll in the last few days of the campaign.
Still, campaign officials are taking nothing for granted. That’s because the need is greater than it has ever been, according to United Way Executive Director Kim Strubberg.
That’s why she is a little nervous right now. The pressure is on. Strubberg, her staff and a volunteer board of community leaders feel the pressure to hit the campaign goal. It is a campaign goal that grows each year because so does the need. That dynamic never seems to change.
The United Way has come a long way. Forty-five years ago, the Washington United Way’s campaign goal was $25,000.
Today, the Franklin County Area United Way’s goal is $1.05 million. Times change, campaign goals change, fundraising techniques change, but the desire to help those in our community improve their lives remains the same.
Appropriately, that is the theme of this year’s campaign — “Improving lives. Better together.” It is a campaign theme as relevant today as it was 45 years ago.
With the community’s help, the United Way will hit its goal again this year and improve many lives. The organization has an impressive track record of doing exactly that. It’s one of the best reasons why you should consider donating to this year’s campaign.
The United Way model of charitable giving is an effective and efficient way of addressing the most pressing needs in our area. This is still the case even in the internet age, where giving to a charity only requires a few clicks of a mouse or touches on a smartphone, according to CharityWatch, a nonprofit charity watchdog organization.
One of the reasons why the United Way model works so well is that decisions about how to use each donation are made by people who live in the community, who know our needs and the resources available to make the greatest impact on local lives.
We all want to live in a healthy, thriving community, and giving to the United Way is a great way to help support that goal.
If you haven’t done so already, please consider a donation to the United Way.