At the Franklin County Humane Society, the staff’s hands are full. Director of Development Laura Amlong said Wednesday the shelter is caring for twice as many pets as a typical June, housing 212 dogs and cats. Additional cats are being housed at PetSmart and Petco in Washington and Petsense in Sullivan, along with several cats and dogs, including some entire litters, living with foster families. Amlong said it’s the highest number the society has seen since 2018, the furthest back she’s able to access records. “Normally our average is 90.”
More than 90 cats were recently rescued from one house over the span of a few months, according to volunteers.
Longtime foster volunteer Meghan McCarrick said the pandemic was good for adopting but that there was more unplanned breeding, especially with cats. She said now area groups, including the humane society, PAWS SOS and K9 Rescue Outreach, are trying to catch up.
“We are just swimming in pregnant moms and newborns,” McCarrick said. “There are several new colonies we are trying to manage. ... We get 20 cats fixed every two weeks, from ferals to owned cats, all by volunteer work. We see bad medical cases; we see terrible living situations. We see people that want to help and animals that need help.”
Amlong said the increase in pets at the shelter is due to a combination of factors. In addition to the normal owner surrenders that occur when people move to a home that doesn’t accommodate pets, she’s seen some pets surrendered because their owners lack the economic means to care for them. Nationally, shelters have seen some COVID-19 pets returned as people resume working and traveling, according to press reports.
Amlong has also seen people put off spaying and neutering their cats during COVID-19 until they are bringing entire litters to the shelter. McCarrick is currently fostering two such litters.
“Regular trapping, treating, fixing and releasing is really satisfying, especially when kitties have regular feeders, and those folks want to help,” she said. “But it means we end up with lots of kittens that need to get in adoptable shape along the way. I always have new fosters.”
To encourage adoptions, the humane society is offering half off its adoption fees through the end of the day Saturday, with dogs available to adopt for $90 and cats for $45. The adoption fee for a kitten, normally $110, is marked down to $55.
The reduced fees include vaccinations, health tests, spay or neuter services and microchip identification. The shelter pays for all of this, including some basic starter supplies for new owners in need, using grants and donated money, which totaled more than $186,000 in 2019, according to the IRS. The shelter also accepts donations of pet food and medical supplies.
Shelter Assistant Kaeli Poling said summer is a great time to bring a new pet into the family because children “are at home and learn responsibility by caring for a dog or cat.”
Amlong stressed that even if people cannot adopt a pet permanently, the shelter is also in need of foster families to house pets while they receive medical treatment or training prior to adoption.
The Franklin County Humane Society is open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached at 636-583-4300. Walk-ins are accepted, and masks are required for everyone aged 2 and older. To learn more about volunteering or becoming a foster, visit fchsmo.org.