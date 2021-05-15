The boat the Hoffmann Family of Companies will use to connect Augusta winery visitors to Washington is complete. It’s just currently in the state of Washington and needs to be shipped to its Missouri home.
The boat is a two-floor luxury yacht that should start making trips before winter, said Jenny Gezella, president of Hoffmann boat operations.
“It’s built; it’s good to go. It’s just a matter of moving it when we get the docks built,” Gezella said.
In addition to building a dock for customers of David and Jerri Hoffmann’s $100 million winery development in Augusta, the company is working with city officials there to build a public dock for Augusta residents, she said. The docks will be located at the Klondike Park Boat Ramp.
Gezella said the company also is working with the city of Washington on dock construction.
The yacht will be capable of transporting 150 people across the Missouri River, owner David Hoffmann said.
It was prebuilt but renovated to “the Hoffmann standard,” Gezella said. This included updating the bathrooms, carpeting, paint and other parts of the interior.
In two weeks, the company will work on gathering the permits necessary for the fine-dining restaurant and bar amenities on board, as well as the boat itself. Gezella said the company is in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard to get permission to set sail.
The Hoffmann Family of Companies plans to make the yacht available for people to rent for private events such as weddings or wine tastings, and also will offer cruises where people can learn about the local area’s history.