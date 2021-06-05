WILDWOOD — Hiking is a great way to get up close with nature. You feel a real connection to the land when it’s directly beneath your feet. The only thing between you and nature is a pair of hiking boots or sturdy walking shoes.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has more than 1,000 conservation areas and state forests throughout the Show-Me-State, and many have excellent hiking trails.
For those just starting out on their hiking journeys, MDC is offering a Hiking 101 - Beginner’s Hike program on Monday, June 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. The guided hike is free and open to ages 12 and up.
This program is designed for beginning hikers who want to start hiking this spring and summer. The basic topics that will be covered include the difference between walking and hiking, clothes and equipment needed, hiking with children and more. After the educational presentation, a 1.5-mile easy hike will conclude the program.
This is an ideal opportunity for people who haven’t hiked before or have little experience and want to explore the many advantages of hiking. The uneven terrain of paths that wind up, down and sideways work a variety muscle groups and help with overall balance — boosting the energy you use by 28 percent compared to walking on flat surfaces. Hikers report benefits such as weight loss, stress relief, better sleep and more positive thoughts.
Hiking 101 - Beginner’s Hike is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zr8.
As this is an in-person program, for the safety of participants and our staff, MDC encourages all guests to observe social distancing guidelines. Participants will be asked to maintain at least 6 feet from others and follow St. Louis County mask recommendations.
Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between Interstate 44 and Highway 100.
MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.