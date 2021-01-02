A Hermann woman, who has been homeless in the past, is facing charges in Gasconade County in connection to the Dec. 15 shooting death of an unidentified man.
Christine Elizabeth Weber, 52, has been charged by Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney Mary E. Weston with first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and armed criminal action, an unclassified felony. If convicted of first-degree murder, Weber could be sentenced to life in prison or could face the death penalty.
Weber, who was arraigned in court Dec. 18, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
In a sworn statement, Hermann Police Department Officer Justin Lintermoot said he and HPD Chief Marlon Walker were dispatched to the 900 block of Goethe Street in Hermann. Arriving at the residence, the two officers said they found the unidentified man injured from a gunshot wound.
Lintermoot said he located a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun in plain view on a kitchen counter down the hall from the victim. During his investigation he also located one 9mm shell casing on the kitchen floor near the gun.
The man, who is not identified in court records, was taken to Hermann Area District Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Before the man’s death, he told Walker he had been shot by Weber, according to the probable cause statement filed in the case.
In his statement, Lintermoot said there were two prior incidents where HPD officers were dispatched to the home for reports of verbal domestics between Weber and the victim. During one of the incidents, Weber stated she had a gun and would shoot him if he came at her.
Weber has no known criminal history and is being held at the Crawford County Jail on a $350,000 cash or surety bond.
Weber is scheduled to go before Associate Circuit Court Judge Ada Brehe-Krueger for a preliminary hearing Monday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m. at the Gasconade County Courthouse.