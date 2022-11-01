Can the Hermann Lady Bearcats win their 16th state title this season?
Hermann advanced to the MSHSAA Championships at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau by sweeping Stover this past Saturday in quarterfinal action, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11.
That puts the Lady Bearcats (30-9-1) into Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal match against Strafford (26-8-1).
The other semifinal is between Jefferson of Festus (30-5-1) and East Buchanan (31-5-1).
The third-place match is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. and the title contest follows at 4 p.m.
Hermann’s volleyball program will be enshrined in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame later this month, Nov. 20, at an event in Columbia.
Here’s how the other classes stand:
• Class 5 — Semifinals and third place Thursday, championship Friday at 10 a.m. Semifinals are Lafayette vs. Liberty North and St. Dominic vs. Kickapoo.
• Class 4 — Semifinals and third place Thursday. Championship Friday at 2 p.m. Semifinals are Westminster Christian Academy vs. Platte County and Incarnate Word Academy vs. Webb City.
• Class 3 — Semifinals and third place are Thursday. Championship is Friday at noon. Semifinals are Ste. Genevieve vs. Pleasant Hill and Blair Oaks vs. Eldon.
• Class 1 — Semifinals are Friday. Championship is Saturday at noon. Third place is Saturday at 10 a.m. Semifinals are Advance vs. Tarkio/Fairfax and Winona vs. Miller.