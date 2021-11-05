It all comes down to Hermann.
The Lady Bearcats are the last area team standing in the MSHSAA volleyball playoffs. Hermann starts its quest for a 15th state title Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau, taking on Jefferson of Festus in a 4 p.m. semifinal match at the Show Me Center.
Hermann will play either Skyline or Bishop LeBlond in the final round. The third-place match will be played Saturday at 10 a.m. with the title contest to follow at noon.
Hermann is the lone area survivor in this year’s MSHSAA playoffs. New Haven and Pacific reached the sectional stage but lost there to Santa Fe and Jefferson City, respectively.
Class 4 started the event with Westminster Christian beating Nerinx Hall and Logan-Rogersville sweeping Pembroke Hill.
In the third-place match, Pembroke Hill swept Nerinx Hall.
The championship was played Friday morning.
Class 5 semifinals were Thursday at noon. Cor Jesu Academy swept St. Dominic, and Lee’s Summit West swept Rock Bridge.
In the third-place match, St. Dominic edged Rock Bridge in five games.
The championship match took place Friday at noon.
St. Francis Borgia Regional defeated three of the four semifinalists, including logging three wins over St. Dominic. Borgia also beat Cor Jesu and Rock Bridge.
Class 3 semifinals were Thursday at 2 p.m. Blair Oaks defeated Valle Catholic in one semifinal, and Strafford won in four sets over Notre Dame de Sion in the other semifinal.
Valle Catholic won the third-place match Thursday night.
The championship was played Friday at 2 p.m.
The Class 1 semifinals will be played at 6 p.m. Friday. Gideon takes on South Iron on one court as Santa Fe plays Miller on the other court.
The third-place match will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. with the title contest following at 4 p.m.