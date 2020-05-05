Monday, April 20, was going to be the grand opening for a new retail business — Ole Town Smoke Shop Pacific at 127 E. Osage St.
COVID-19 changed those plans, but did not dampen this business’s overall appeal.
“We were going to host a barbecue and have a great opening event, but it has to wait until a future date,” said Jennifer Faulkner, sales associate.
Instead of organizing the grand opening, Faulkner and the store’s team instead planned for health precautions prior to selling products curbside for a couple of weeks. She said interest and sales have been wonderful, and were “not slow at all.”
The shop carries adult personal use items, such as premium cigars, incense, fragrant sprays, tobacco water pipes, rolling papers, wax melts, herbal energy brownies, knickknacks, oil vaporizers and smoking accessories.
For chronic pain, mood and anxiety relief, the shop offers natural products from Kratom, which is a tropical tree in the coffee family that’s native to Southeast Asia and whose leaves are used as an herbal extract.
The shop also provides CBD-infused candy, flour, tinctures, pet treats and sanitizer.
CBD stands for cannabidiol, a chemical compound from the Cannabis sativa plant and naturally occurring substance that’s used in products, such as oils and edibles, to impart a feeling of relaxation and calmness.
Ole Town Smoke Shop Pacific is located at the address of the former Domino’s Pizza restaurant, and is next door to the Subway sandwich shop.
Owner Riz Ali opened up the original Ole Town Smoke Shop about two years ago in Washington at 542 E. 5th St.
“Many of our Washington customers often tell us how thankful they are about our production selections, because they’re dealing with arthritis, fibromyalgia and sleep problems, ” he said.
Ali said opening the second shop in Pacific is a natural step because several customers already were driving from Pacific to Washington, rather than heading into St. Louis-based shops.
“We’re appreciative of surviving through this public lockdown, and are excited to see businesses opening back up and rolling back to normal,” he added.