The Grand Champion steer exhibitor at this year’s Washington Town & Country Fair’s Market Steer Competition is a familiar face. It wasn’t the first time Kaitlyn Van De Wiele’s took the top prize and she hopes it won’t be the last.
Van De Wiele’s steer was first in a field of 68 competitors, and is her second Grand Champion steer, having won in 2021 as well. Her steer won reserve Grand Champion in 2019.
The 16-year-old St. Clair FFA representative said all that winning is great, but what she’s really proud of is the fact that she raised her winning steer, Ollie, from a calf.
“Being able to win with a bred and owned one is really the cherry on top, honestly. That’s all I wanted to do was bring a calf here that I raised and that I brought up from the ground and to be able to win with that is just so exciting,” she said.
Van De Wiele says raising cattle is very hard work, especially since she’s a student at St. Clair High School and a member of the volleyball team. She said feeding her animals is a very particular process and requires knowing what to feed them, when to feed them, and how much to feed them.
And then there’s the cosmetic aspect.
“Working hair, it’s a dedication. I play volleyball so I have practice usually at 8 a.m., so I’m up at three or four in the morning working hair on my calf, rinsing them off, cooling them down, brushing, combing, getting the hair fluffy,” she said.
But Van De Wiele says she doesn’t mind the hard work and long hours that raising a prize steer requires. She said the part that’s really difficult for her is halter-breaking the animal and getting it used to being around people and human activity.
“Their natural tendency isn’t to be on a halter and being led around by a human. Their natural tendency is to stand in a field and eat grass and hay, so breaking them out of their natural stuff, just getting them used to what you want them to get used to, it takes time and it takes consistency,” she said.
She said hard work is also what allows a 16-year-old girl to dominate a huge steer in the ring. She said even though the steers are enormous compared to her, she is not intimidated.
“If you work with that animal every day, you and the animal will build a relationship and you will be able to work with that animal no matter when you want or what you want it to do, it will respect you.”
And she has no plans to slow down after the Washington Town & Country Fair. She’s got another steer at home that she’s taking to the state fair, she’s going to the Aksarben stock show in Nebraska and the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City.
Eventually she hopes to go to college where she wants to major in agricultural business and minor in agricultural communications. But she really wants to be a photographer.
“Ideally, what I’d like to do is either be a livestock photographer traveling with a show series, or I would like to be a photographer for a breed association,” she said.
But when all is said and done, she gives all the credit to her dad. “My dad is my biggest supporter. We may bicker all the time in the barn, but he’s the one. He grew up doing this and he brought me into this industry and I will forever be grateful for him for doing that for me. This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, and without him, I don’t know where I would be,” she said.
Reserve Champion
The Reserve Grand Champion steer Rocky was exhibited by Olivia Jacquin of Marthasville. She’s been showing animals, both cattle and sheep, for six years now, and at 19, she said this was her last year showing steers. For the Go Hog Wild 4H member, this is the third time she’s shown the Reserve Grand Champion, having also won the honor in 2017 and 2022. It wasn’t a foregone conclusion, however, since her steer was being a little difficult to handle. She said when she finally got the Reserve Grand Champion title, she was relieved. “Relief and happiness,” she said. “He was kind of acting up a little bit, so finally getting it was...it was nice.”
The relief was real, because Jacquin knew that another steer had been disqualified for being too wild and uncontrollable by his handler. That was the only steer in the competition that didn’t win a blue ribbon, thereby disqualifying it from the auction.
The hardest part of the experience for Jacquin is knowing that the animal is destined for someone’s table.
“The hardest part is probably having to say goodbye at the end,” she said. “Because you’ve spent almost a year with them at that point, so they’ve kind of become like your best friend and it’s hard to get rid of them.”
Class winners
Van De Wiele was the Best in Class in class four and Jacquin was Best in Class in class seven. Other class winners included Jillian Tobben, 10, of the 4Ever Clever 4-H Club, in class one with her steer Randy; Inaya Chishti, 17, of the Gateway Gang, in class two with Mont; Megan Hilkerbaumer of the Jeffriesburg 4-H Club in class three with Ace; Levi Lane of the Indian Prairie 4-H Club in class five with Waylon; Natalie Theiss, 10, of the New Haven 4-H Club in class six with Whopper; Lane Roetheli of the New Haven 4-H Club in class eight with Frank; and Jared Meyer of the Homestead 4-H club in class nine with Copper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.