The 96 seniors of the St. Francis Borgia High School class of 2023 celebrated the conclusion of their high school careers Thursday evening as the school marked its annual commencement exercises.
“We celebrate finishing a chapter in our own history,” Campus Minister Amanda Wunderlich said in the ceremony’s opening prayer. “May we continue from this day and this place to create outstanding stories that surround us every day and in all the places we find ourselves.”
Another speaker at the ceremony, longtime Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller, spoke about the challenges graduates may face in their lives moving forward, as well as challenging them to work hard to achieve their dreams.
“It’s finally your opportunity to spread your wings, enter the world, and use your faith, talents and academic excellence to make your mark on the world. A very exciting time indeed, but it might also be full of worry, angst and the fear of the unknown,” Miller said.
“As you walk out of this building tonight, what is your dream for the future?” she asked. “Are you willing to put your faith first and ask God to help you achieve these dreams, along with the sweat, determination and hard work necessary to make those dreams come true?”
In their speeches to their fellow graduates, Tyler Dill, valedictorian of the class of 2023, and Sam Dunard, salutatorian, reflected on how quickly their time in high school seemed to pass by.
“I don’t know about you guys, but for me senior year flew by. I think it was a mix of senioritis and all the prep we were doing for post-graduation,” said Dill.
“In some ways it feels like nothing has changed. In other ways, it feels like everything has changed,” he said.
“When I reflect on my high school experience and the idea of graduating in general, I, like many of my classmates, wonder how I have already reached this place in life,” said Dunard.
“Being here right now in a cap and gown shows all of the work that you put in and all of the obstacles that you have overcome. It was not easy but you made it. Congratulations to all of you.”