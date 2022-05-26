The Washington High School graduation has been postponed from Thursday night to Friday night due to the rain, the school announced on Facebook.
The ceremoney will take still place at the same time of day and location: 7 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium on the high school campus.
”Since this is an important milestone for our seniors, we want to make t ceremony a pleasant, safe and memorable experience for our graduates and their families,” the Facebook post read. “Sottinf in the rain on wet bleachers and chairs is a safety and comfort concern we would like to avoid.”