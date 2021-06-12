After not being held in 2020, the Franklin County Fair returned to Union Thursday with the annual fair queen contest and other activities for all ages.
Union Mayor Bob Schmuke, who has been involved with operating the fair off and on since 1978, said it was a good opening night, with several vendors selling out of food for the day.
“It was a very good crowd, very enthusiastic to have the fair back,” he said.
Along with a lot of heat, Schmuke said they expect large audiences for Friday night’s demo derby, along with Saturday’s semitruck pull and Sunday’s antique tractor pull.
“We’re looking for a very large crowd this evening,” he said Friday. “It might be a later crowd because of the heat. From what our advance tickets were, it shows that we’re going to have a big turnout.”
On Friday and Saturday, admission at the gate will be $20 for adults ages 16 to 59 and $10 for children ages 5 to 15 and seniors 60 and over.
Sunday will have $15 admission for adults and $10 admission for children and seniors.
Children 4 and under can enter for free with a paid admission each day.
Entertainment includes the Steve Leslie Band Friday and SWeet Rukus and Steven Woolley & the Groove on Saturday.
The fairgrounds are located at 530 Clark Ave., with parking available at Union Middle School.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit facebook.com/franklincofair.
Along with activities like the pig scramble, where kids grease their hands to chase pigs around a muddy baseball field, the fair queen contest drew a large audience Thursday evening.
Recent Washington High School graduate Lillian Gildehaus took the crown at the contest, which is put on by Franklin County 4-H and FFA.
Gildehaus, who will attend Southeast Missouri State University, was asked how 4-H and FFA impacted her. She said it helped her meet new people, including befriending people from all 50 states on social media that she met in Indianapolis at the National FFA Convention her freshman year.
“At the beginning of this journey, I thought I would end up with Miss Congeniality or none at all,” Gildehaus told The Missourian after being crowned. “I’m very elated, and I’m very grateful that I’m queen this year.”
Along with answering an interview question about their time in 4-H and FFA, contestants were judged on community service projects, an essay on community service and a leadership resume, which made up a large part of their score, said Dave Hileman, part-time field specialist in human development and family science for the University of Missouri Extension in Franklin County.
“We always want to say, in this contest, we want to judge the girls on their inner beauty, even though they have plenty of outer beauty,” he said, adding, “This contest has never felt like a contest. The girls are not competing with each other. They are always supporting each other.”
A total of $3,680 in scholarships was awarded.
Fellow Washington High graduate Nicole Brinker was named first runner-up, Union High School graduate Lydia Reed was second runner-up, and Alexia Hinson, also a Union High graduate, was named Miss Congeniality.
It was nice being back this year after not having a fair in 2020, said Gildehaus, who shows steers and heifers. “We still had a show last year, but it wasn’t the same,” she said of the livestock contests. “It wasn’t that family community like we had before.”
Organizers had to scramble to get the fair queen contest ready, said Tanner Adkins, 4-H youth field specialist.
“We didn’t even know if we were going to have a fair until the end of March, and we usually start recruiting in February,” he said. “It was a very rushed process this year, but the fair board and all our volunteers and the girls did a little extra work this year.”