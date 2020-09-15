PHOTO GALLERY: Donations Cruising In

Dieter Roller hands cases of food off to a collection trailer for the Knights of Columbus Tractor Cruise. People gathered to watch the tractor parade, then helped lad donated food onto the trailer, which was part of the parade.
The 13th Annual Knights of Columbus Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise rolled through Washington Sunday, Sept. 13. In total, 175 tractors drove on two routes: 123 traveling 30 miles north from St. Clair, 52 driving 30 miles south from Concord Hill. Both routes converged in Washington, and the ride ended at the Washington KC Hall.
During the event, area councils collected $27,000 in donation, and 3,800 pounds of food, which will be distributed between seven area food pantries, event chairman John Jasper said.
Following the cruise, a barbeque was held at the Washington KC Hall where 400 pork steaks and 150 hot dogs were served, and 60 children had the opportunity to drive a tractor on their own by participating in the Kids Peddle Tractor Pull, Jasper said.
The event was a joint effort hosted by area councils from St. Clair #4667, Union #1576, St. John’s #8073, Dutzow #1927, New Haven #7475, Krakow #16213 and Washington #1121. “It was a great turnout,” Jasper said. “I can’t thank everybody enough because it’s a team effort.”