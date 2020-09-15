You have permission to edit this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Donations Cruising In

The 13th Annual Knights of Columbus Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise rolled through Washington Sunday, Sept. 13. In total, 175 tractors drove on two routes: 123 traveling 30 miles north from St. Clair, 52 driving 30 miles south from Concord Hill. Both routes converged in Washington, and the ride ended at the Washington KC Hall.

During the event, area councils collected $27,000 in donation, and 3,800 pounds of food, which will be distributed between seven area food pantries, event chairman John Jasper said.

Following the cruise, a barbeque was held at the Washington KC Hall where 400 pork steaks and 150 hot dogs were served, and 60 children had the opportunity to drive a tractor on their own by participating in the Kids Peddle Tractor Pull, Jasper said.

The event was a joint effort hosted by area councils from St. Clair #4667, Union #1576, St. John’s #8073, Dutzow #1927, New Haven #7475, Krakow #16213 and Washington #1121. “It was a great turnout,” Jasper said. “I can’t thank everybody enough because it’s a team effort.”

A John Deere Tractor rolls down Main Street
A John Deere 4320 tractor rolls down Main Street in Washington as spectators wave Sunday, Sept. 13. This was the 13th annual Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise hosted by the Knights of Columbus.
Anna, Haley and Megan Hilkerbaumer sit on a tractor
From left are cousins Anna, Haley and Megan Hilkerbaumer sitting on their grandpa's tractor Sunday, Sept. 13, at the KC Hall in Washington.
Tractors line up at St. Vincents
Tractors line up at St. Vincents in Dutzow where drivers had a 40 minute stop with food provided by the KC Hall Sunday, Sept. 13. Spectators were also able to view the tractors here.
Mason Derner and Drew Thornton look out the sunroof
Mason Derner, 6, and Drew Thornton, 7, look out the sunroof of their parents' car to watch the tractor cruise Sunday, Sept. 13, in Washington.
Jimmy Mueller sits in his tractor
Jimmy Mueller sits in his tractor Sunday, Sept. 13, at the KC Hall in Washington. Mueller bought the tractor new 15 years ago.
Aaron McDonald smiles at the crowd
Aaron McDonald, 3, from Union, smiles at the crowd while participating in the Kid's Peddle Tractor Pull Sunday, Sept. 13, in Washington.
Stickers adorn a tractor
Stickers adorn the side of a tractor at the KC Hall in Washington Sunday, Sept. 13.
An International 5088 tractor drives away
An international 5088 tractor drives away from the KC Hall in Washington following the Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise Sunday, Sept. 13.
Dieter Roller hands cases of food
Dieter Roller hands cases of food off to a collection trailer for the Knights of Columbus Tractor Cruise. People gathered to watch the tractor parade, then helped lad donated food onto the trailer, which was part of the parade.
Jennifer Reames shows Jagger a video
Jennifer Reames, right, shows her son Jagger, 4, a video of him participating in the Kid's Peddle Tractor Pull Sunday, Sept. 13.
Gary Sieve and Miles Hill wait
Gary Sieve, of Union, and his grandson Miles Hill, 2, wait for a tractor to pass in the KC Hall in Washington Sunday, Sept. 13. The family had two tractors in the cruise, one of which Sieve drove.