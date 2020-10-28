PHOTO GALLERY: Welcome to the Time Warp; Archive Photos Show Ghosts of Halloweens Past

Members of The Missourian staff were working in the newsroom late one night, when our eyes beheld an eerie sight — a treasure trove of photos preserved in the archive books, offering glimpses of Washington’s Halloweens past.
As many Franklin County residents prepare to enjoy a modified Halloween night due to COVID-19, memories of these bustling Halloween costume parties, where young and old could eat, drink and be scary, are as sweet as candy.
Although the passing years have changed what children dress up as and where they go, the excitement Oct. 31 brings each year remains.
Even if the coronavirus pandemic has prevented in-person monster mashes and other holiday fun, browse just a few of the most memorable snapshots, and unmask a former neighbor or classmate.