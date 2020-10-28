You have permission to edit this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Welcome to the Time Warp; Archive Photos Show Ghosts of Halloweens Past

Members of The Missourian staff were working in the newsroom late one night, when our eyes beheld an eerie sight  — a treasure trove of photos preserved in the archive books, offering glimpses of Washington’s Halloweens past.

As many Franklin County residents prepare to enjoy a modified Halloween night due to COVID-19, memories of these bustling Halloween costume parties, where young and old could eat, drink and be scary, are as sweet as candy.

Although the passing years have changed what children dress up as and where they go, the excitement Oct. 31 brings each year remains. 

Even if the coronavirus pandemic has prevented in-person monster mashes and other holiday fun, browse just a few of the most memorable snapshots, and unmask a former neighbor or classmate.

Winners of the 1984 Cedarcrest Manor costume contest
Winners of the Halloween costume contest at Cedarcrest Manor in 1984 are pictured above. Some of the winners are residents and some are members of the staff. Seated from left, are Walter Watermann, Frieda Heuser, Clarence Brandt, Anna Kluesner and Tommie George. Standing, from left, are Elsie Pape, Grace Miller, Doris Sanborn, Marie Voyce, Nancy Manhart and Lalie Furguson.
Children at South Point Elementary School parade through subdivision
Children at the South Point Elementary School staged a halloween parade in 1980. There was a wide array of costumes and masks displayed by children. They paraded through a nearby subdivision.
Tracy Ponticello awaits Halloween fun
Tracy Ponticello awaited Halloween fun and festivities in 1980. With "painted" whiskers and nose and paper ears, she attended the halloween party at the South Point kindergarten as a black cat. Tracy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Ponticello of Washington.
225 bags were x-rayed for metallic objects at St. John's Mercy Hospital
About 225 bags of Halloween candy and treats were x-rayed for metallic objects  in 1984 at St. John's Mercy Hospital in Washington. The service was offered free of charge to assure parents of the safety of treats gathered by their young trick-or-treaters. Nothing was found in any of the candy.
Brownie Troop 601 held a Halloween party 1970
Brownie Troop 601 held a halloween party in 1970 and several girls came in costume. Shown are, from left, front, Tina Berliner, Diane Kruse (Mickey Mouse), Michele Otten, Jeni Niewald, Lynette Miller, Glynis Kappelmann, Lana Elsenrath, Nancy Langkopf, Ellen Northington, Pam Kohler, cindy Roper and Sarah Grubbe; back, Vickie Buhr, Laurie Kriete, Kay Swoboda, Cindy Theisson, Rhonda Drane, Terry Blackwell, Elizabeth Otten, Natalie Glimpse, Barbara Mische, Yvette Bonnot, Gretchen Nurenburg, Kelly Kammerer and Denise Patterson. Leaders are Delores Bonnot, Phyllis Northington and Susie Otten.
masked ghouls at the Jaycees Haunted House
Pictured are masked ghouls at the Jaycees Haunted House around 1980. The Haunted House was located at the old Tiemann farm house immediately south of Lions Lake.
McGruff: Crime Dog visited with children at the Washington police station
McGruff: Crime Dog was a favorite with costumed youngsters who visited the Washington police station Halloween night in 1984. Different police officers donned the McGruff costume during the evening to hand out treats and play with the children. The department recently purchased the costume for use in Crime Awareness and Safety programs. Members of the Washington Kiwanis Club helped police pass out treats to 1, 054 youngsters at the annual halloween program. Treats were donated by the Kiwanis Club, Happy Apples, Inc., and Franklin County Mercantile Bank.
Children trick-or-treat at the Elements store
Some of the costumes worn by youngsters at the Downtown Washington Halloween trick-or-treat event in 1999 weren't scary at all. Glamour was more the order of the day as these little ladies received treats at the new Elements store. This was the first time the event was held, and the balmy weather brought out large crowds.
Behind the mask is David Mattingly
Behind that mask is David Mattingly, Central Elementary school kindergarten student, who paraded with his class to the Union police station in 1980 for a treat. The big Trick or Treat bag is one of many distributed to the children for free by First State Bank.
Wee Care preschool students visit Cedarcrest Manor
Residents of Cedarcrest Manor were given a preview of halloween fun when youngsters from the Wee Care preschool visited in 1980. The children are pictured as they waited to perform.
Tom Thacker hands out candy
Union policeman Tom Thacker hands out candy to a group of kindergarten students from Central Elementary Students in 1980.
South Point kindergarten students had a Halloween party 1980
Youngsters at the South Point kindergarten were in full costume for a Halloween party held in 1980. Treats and games were also part of the party fun.
Young People attend a Halloween dance at city park auditorium
About 200 young people turned out Friday night for a Halloween Dance in the lower level of the city park auditorium in 2000. The event, for youths ages 11-15, was co-sponsored by Washington police and the Washington parks and recreations department.
August Elementary students, faculty and administration parade through downtown
Augusta Elementary students took time out in 1980 to hold a 'Fright' Parade celebrating Halloween. The students, faculty and administrators paraded through downtown Augusta in costume led by a police escort. Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Don Northington served as the parade's marshall. "We held the parade to have fun," commented Mr. Ray Sales, principal. "Believe me, we had a lot of fun."
Children line the edge of the stage during Halloween party
These four youngsters lined up on the edge of the stage to watch the festivities during the Clearview school's annual Halloween party in 1976. The event is sponsored by the Clearview Parent Teacher Conference to raise funds for the school.
Fire personnel hand out candy at Krakow Station No. 5
Fire personnel at Krakow Station No. 5 Fire Department distribute treats to children on Halloween night in 2000. Trick-or-Treaters could visit with firefighters, view a truck on display or walk through a haunted house during the evening.
Halloween 1940
Children dress up in Halloween costumes in 1940.
Children in the lower grades at St. Francis Borgia sport homemade costumes
Children in the lower grades at St. Francis Borgia made their own halloween outfits and posed for a photo in 1976 before leaving school to prepare for a night of tricks and treats — mainly treats!
Mrs. Marvis Bueker hands out prizes
Washington children collected pennies for the United Nations Children's Fund Halloween Night 1957 and then had parties at the various school. Lining up for their prizes at St. Francis Borgia are, from left, Barbara Boland, Pete Bozzo, Larry Toben, Larry Aholt, Sanda Hiatte and Judy Himmelberg. Handing out the third grade prizes is Mrs. Marvin Bueker.
Children in the first three grades at Our Lady of Lourdes won costume awards
Children in the first three grades at Our Lady of Lourdes school had a Halloween party, sponsored by the C. Y. C. youth group in 1976. These children won awards for their costumes. From left, are Tim Ackmann, ugliest; Jill Kuchem, cutest; Julie Scott, judges' choice; Tina Hellmann, honorable mention; Michelle Whitworth, most original; Laura  Meyer, nicest. Father Robert Banken, assistant pastor, is moderator of the C.Y.C.  at the parish.
Nancy Groeper and Jean Strubberg present Mrs. Bonnie Miller checks
The Hazel employees came through again this year (1976) 100 per cent for the United Fund campaign and employees "Halloweened it up" for the check presentation. Nancy Groeper, left, and Jean Strubberg, right, presented checks totaling $2, 078 to Mrs. Bonnie Miller, Fund president. Frankenstein is Bob Engemann and the Wolf Man is Jim Crable, who were presented as the "friendly persuaders." The amount collected represented the employee contributions, which were matched by the company. A Halloween party was held following the check presentation.
Mrs. George Woolley hands out prizes
Receiving their prizes at St. Francis Borgia's Halloween party from Mrs. George Woolley are winners from the fifth grade in 1957. They are, front row from left, Tom marquart, Roland Ruether and Dennie Peters; standing from left, Penny Schowengerdt, Rosella Eckelkamp and Elaine Kandlbinder.
Children paint windows as part of the Halloween window painting contest
These children are taking a part in the Halloween window painting and decorating contest being sponsored by the Jaycees in 1961. Prizes were awarded.
Children visit Miss Ella Conrad at Cedarcrest Manor
The royal Neighbors Juveniles were among groups that called on guests at the Cedarcrest Manor Halloween Day 1964. Some of the youngsters are shown with Miss Ella Conrad. They passed out favors and received treats from the guests at the home.
Steven and Merylee Krueger in 1964
Steven Krueger with his sister Merylee in 1964, the children of Mr. and Mrs. M. O. Krueger, 726 West Seventh Street.
Julie and Jenifer Bincler go through the Jaycees Haunted House
The Washington Jaycees promised to scare the yell out of anyone visiting their Haunted House located on north Lake Shore Drive in 1988. The Haunted House will be open this weekend and halloween evening. The two brave pumpkins pictured are Julie Bincler, 5, left, and Jenifer Bincler, 9.
Masked at the pumpkin patch
He's not a bad fellow underneath the mask in 1964.
Halloween Party at the Washington Senior Center
A Halloween party was held at the Washington Senior Center in 1984. Pictured in costume, from left, are Gertrude Dowil, Walter Willenbrink, Irene Willenbrink, Monica Voss, George Dowil, Anna Broeker, Eldred Niemeyer, Genevieve Kohne, Mae Fritz, Leona Massmann, Bernita Aholt, Bernice Slangstine, Agnes Schmidle, Clifford Jett, Sophia Averbeck, Bill Faszold, Catherine Jett, Mary Manhart, Madge Faszold and Margaret Holtmeyer.
children wait their turn for treats at the Washington police station
A rough-looking cowboy flanked by witches, monsters and a ballerina, waits his turn for treats during the annual Halloween program sponsored by Washington police, with help from local businesses and organizations in 1984. There was a "waiting line" most of the evening as a steady stream of costumed children converged on the police station. Police counted 1, 054 children who participated in the program.
A young lady under the mask
This mask hides a young lady in 1964.