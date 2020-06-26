COVID-19 switched off Washington’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display sponsored by American Legion Post 218, but an alternative show is in the works.
The KC Hall is seeking a permit to hold a public fireworks display Friday, July 3, on its grounds. The request will be put before the city council in a special meeting Monday at 4:30 p.m. where it is expected to be approved.
No other items are on the agenda.
Plans call for the event to kick off at 6 p.m. with music at the pavilion and concessions available for purchase, including chicken strips, burgers, fries, soda and beer. The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. Entry is free and open to the public. A rain date for the display will be July 4.
This is the first public fireworks display the KC Hall has organized. The American Legion has been organizing the Fourth of July fireworks displays in Washington for the past 40 years, but announced in May it would cancel the event this year due to the virus.
4-U Fireworks LLC, and the KC Hall are sponsoring the event with a $1,500 donation from 4-U Fireworks and a $1,000 donation from the KC Hall.
“Sam Unnerstall of 4-U Fireworks had the idea and just wanted to put on a positive community event,” KC Hall General Manager Brent Bargen said. “We feel like we’ve got a good space for it.”
The fireworks show willast approximately 30 minutes. While the largest fireworks shows can cost $1,000 or more per minute, Bargen said this display would cost significantly less as they will not be using commercial-grade fireworks.
Preparation began just days ago, Bargen said.
“It was challenging to get the insurance on board, to get the types of fireworks and the radius figured out to know where we could have people watch from,” Bargen said. “The city engineers had to come out and zone everything.”
While the event is free, donations will be accepted to help cover costs. Bargen said the KC Hall hopes to raise $3,500.
“We’re hoping to basically break even on our costs and then have over $1,000 to give to the Washington Food Pantry,” Bargen said. “Weather permitting, I think we would be able to make that pretty easily.”
Larry Proensey will be donating his time to serve as the pyrotechnician, launching the fireworks from center field of the KC Hall’s baseball diamond. Bargen said Proensey also will display the American flag from a crane as a backdrop to the show.
Viewers will be able to watch from their cars or spread out among the KC grounds.
“We can fit probably up to 400 cars in our parking lot, plus people can walk up and sit in the grassy areas,” Bargen said. “We aren’t placing any kind of limit. With this being the only event in town, we’re preparing like it’s going to be maxed out up there.”
Mark Kimball, a member of the Sons of the American Legion, was going to be in charge of the American Legion’s show for the first time this year. He has been organizing special events for more than 30 years.
“We’re not the only ones that canceled because of COVID-19,” Kimball said. “If the KC Hall can provide that for the community, I think that’s a good thing.”
Kimball estimated the Legion had spent approximately $1,500 on its annual display and through fundraising hoped to break even each year.
“We probably had between 4,000-5,000 people inside the park there at the fairgrounds and another 3,000 or more cooking out and watching from their backyards,” Kimball said. “I watched the shows the last two years, and those are my best estimates just from doing events over so many years.”
Meanwhile, Washington police said they are planning to enforce a city ordinance that prohibits the sale or use of fireworks within the city limits without a permit.
Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the department is prepared for a potential uptick in private fireworks use.
The police department typically issues a warning after a first complaint of a fireworks violation. Tickets are issued for repeat offenses.
“In years past, we’ve had anywhere between a zero tolerance and a let’s go out and warn them and tell them to knock it off and move along,” Sitzes said. “I can tell you that we will be issuing tickets if we go back out to a second or third one.”
Sitzes said the louder report from larger fireworks does not typically have an effect on police during the discharge of their duties.
“We are fortunate to live in this community where we don’t have a lot of shots fired and things like that,” Sitzes said. “We do get those occasionally, just like we do anything else. Typically, we’ll know that it’s fireworks because of the loud boom.”
He said the city ordinance prohibiting private displays has more to do with the potential for a fire hazard than problems caused by the noise.
“Those big reports can land on an asphalt-shingle house and start a fire,” Sitzes said. “There’s just not enough open space there. Luckily, we’ve had some rain recently, so it’s not extremely dry out there. But again, if you get out in a yard somewhere and fire off, it could cause a fire.”
Municipal fireworks displays also are planned in Union July 3 and in St. Clair June 27.