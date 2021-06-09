From being distinguished in a competition among dozens of teams in six states, to winning a collective $800,000 in scholarships, high school students across the county in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) programs were recognized for their work this past year.
A total of 105 students from Washington, Union and St. Francis Borgia Regional high schools formed the Washington Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) unit, which was recognized as a Distinguished Unit With Academic Honors for the 2020-21 school year.
In its seven years, this is the first time the Washington NJROTC unit has won a distinguished unit award, according to a press release from the Washington School District. The cadets compete against 50 teams from Tennessee, Kansas, Oklahoma, Western Texas, New Mexico and Missouri.
At Pacific High School, three students in the Marine Corps JROTC program won scholarship ranging from $240,000 to $280,000 each.
“A lot of the credit goes to the cadets for making it to every practice, getting up at five o’clock to drive to Ozark to shoot a rifle meet and turn around and come back on a Saturday,” naval science instructor Master Sgt. Tim Gates said. “I mean, there’s really a lot that goes into it just beyond the kids showing up, pulling a trigger a couple of times a week.”
Of the 50 units, 10 receive the distinguished unit award with academic honors, according to Gates. The award is based on cadets’ community service, performance in competitions, school support, physical fitness, academic achievement, an essay competition, event hosting and attendance, and more.
“This shows all the work the team has done to improve how we try to get our word out, how we try to show ourselves out in the community, in school and so on,” said Tres Stirrat, commanding officer of the past two school years, captain of the air rifle team and Washington High 2021 graduate.
In Pacific, Cadet Commanding Officer Julia Thomas won a three-year U.S. Army scholarship to the University of Missouri-Columbia. Including pay for room and board, it is worth approximately $240,000, according to a press release from the district.
Operations Officer Chase Fievet and Cadet Executive Officer Kiley Stahl each received $280,000 in scholarships. Fievet won a four-year full-ride U.S. Marine Corps and Navy scholarship to Mizzou, and Stahl’s was a three-year Army scholarship that includes room and board to Maryville University.
To win the scholarships, “they want you to be physically fit, but they also want you to be a leader,” Thomas said.
She was the captain of her volleyball and air rifle teams, commanding officer for 1.5 years, public affairs officer for one year before that, involved in weight training in addition to ROTC training and an active community service volunteer throughout high school.
“The competition was as keen as it always has been,” Chief Warrant Officer Brian Cain said. “I just know the kids that I had this year were extraordinary.”
Next year, Thomas will study animal science. Following her time at MU, she will do four years of active duty in the Army, and she is considering going to veterinary school after that.
Stirrat will join the Army, and he is going to bootcamp in July.
“I’m just really thankful for the opportunity,” Thomas said. “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”
By Elena K. Cruz
