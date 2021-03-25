The Franklin County Health Department announced Thursday via Facebook that it is offering walk-in vaccinations for first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in addition to regularly scheduled appointments.
Thursday, volunteers were on hand to administer walk-in vaccinations from 1 to 3 p.m. to county residents age 65 and older, according to a Facebook post from the health department.
A second post announced that 100 walk-in vaccines would be available Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:40 to 3:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The slots are open to all Franklin County residents in Phase 1B, according to the post. All who take a vaccine at this event must come back for their second dose on April 23.
Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker, who acts as the public information officer regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, could not be reached for comment.