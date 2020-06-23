I wrote too much on our visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to fit in the paper, so I’ll put what I have left online. Here are some of my other observations about the museum:
— I considered making a donation to the museum, but figured we’d spent enough for one day after visiting its excellent gift shop at the end of the tour. I took home a Josh Gibson bobblehead, as well as a St. Louis Stars T-shirt. Along with a shirt for my wife, we spent nearly $100.
I’ve wanted a shirt that supports St. Louis without having to buy a Cardinals shirt (sorry, you’ve broken my heart too many times as a Braves and Rangers fan). So the Stars, an early Negro National League team, seemed like a good fit. I suppose I will support St. Louis by buying shirts from teams that no longer exist.
— I was a bit taken aback by a sign at the entrance that said no photographs in the museum. I’d checked the museum website (nlbm.com) before coming and it said photos and video are allowed, they even encourage visitors to post pictures to social media (tagging@nlbmprez).
To be honest, another reason I visited the museum a second time was because I wanted to take photos of this wonderful place. I’d seen the same “no photos” sign the last time and didn’t take any, so I was excited when I read the policy changed.
(I know some folks complain about people taking photos at memorable events, instead of “living in the moment.” While you can definitely overdo it, I like to have photos to remember places and events by, mainly because I’m getting so old that I’m having trouble recalling things without a photo to jog my memory!)
Since other visitors were taking photos, I figured the sign was outdated and decided it would be OK and took plenty of my own.
— Another thing that impressed me about the museum was that every employee and almost every visitor was wearing a face mask. The only exception was a guy in a Yankees shirt, whose friend hilariously called him out in the gift shop after he failed to read the sign telling visitors to use hand sanitizer before touching the merchandise (to be honest, I didn’t see the sign either, but it was still funny to see the guy who is too full of himself to wear a mask get taken down a notch).
After months of longing for it, we are lucky to be able to again go to places like museums, zoos and aquariums, even though coronavirus cases are increasing in Missouri. If you want to continue to be able to go fun places (and maybe even be able to go to actual Cardinals games at some point), please put on a mask when you go to a large attraction or store.