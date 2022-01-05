Missouri is now in a “high transmission state” for influenza, said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington.
“It really took off about two weeks ago,” Mohart said, “We’re now seeing like 2,000 cases a week (statewide).”
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 66 of Missouri’s 114 counties have seen an increase in the number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases as of Dec. 25, which is the most recent data available.
Franklin County went from having six new laboratory-confirmed cases the week of November 25 to 46 new cases for the week of Dec. 25.
Two Mercy Hospital Washington patients have died from the flu, according to Mohart. The hospital also has had some hospitalizations for flu-related illnesses.
For the week of Dec. 19, there were nearly 500 people hospitalized across Missouri for flu-related illnesses. Of those hospitalized, more than 250 were 65 years old or older.
Similar to COVID-19, the flu affects some groups more than others. The elderly, those with certain medical conditions, small children and pregnant people are more likely to experience severe side effects, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mohart said two deaths at this point in the flu season is not unusual in Franklin County. But she is concerned about what could happen if the spread increases. The huge influx of COVID-19 patients could leave the hospital without enough ICU beds or manpower to deal with a flu outbreak.
“I think there is no hospital right now, at least in the United States, that isn’t in a tenuous position from a staffing standpoint and from a bed standpoint,” she said.