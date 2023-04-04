This year’s Riverside Short Film Festival is now wrapped up, and organizers say Saturday’s festival garnered the largest audience of movie-goers in its history.
The festival, which was held at the Walt Theatre in downtown New Haven, also awarded its three biggest prizes of the night: first-place film, second-place film and audience choice for best film.
The first prize winner of the film festival was “A L’unisson!” (or “In Unison!”) directed by Camille De La Poëze, a 2022 French short film featuring a politician feigning generosity to a homeless man while she films a campaign ad.
The second place winner, as well as the winner of the audience choice award, was “Pretty Boy,” directed by Kevin Coleman-Cohen, who was in attendance Saturday at the film festival.
“The few people that I’ve talked to, it was well received,” Coleman-Cohen said following the screening of his film, which deals with the topic of Black teenage boys being forced into prostitution.
“I get so nervous when I watch my film, because it’s heavy,” Coleman-Cohen said, adding that he has watched “Pretty Boy” about 300 times. “I tried to make it as entertaining as possible, but it’s a kid being molested. What’s fun about that, right? But people clapped. I said ‘OK, maybe they like it.’”
Susan Lamke, who lives in Union, said she particularly liked “The Guide to the Light” directed by Xiang Cao and “God’s Eye” directed by Jane Gull, but almost all the films she watched at the festival had a ring of truth to them. It is interesting to see the different directors’ points of view, she said, but she couldn’t sit through “Pretty Boy.”
“I couldn’t handle that,” she said. “I find it hard to stomach.”
Yoany Lopez, though, who came from St. Louis to attend the festival, said “Pretty Boy” was his favorite of the films shown Saturday.
“It’s deep,” he said. “It’s reality, you know, it happens. And I think the acting is very, very well done.”
Dustin Diggs, who is involved in organizing the St. Louis Film & Media Festival, or “Mother of All Movies Fest,” held at the Historic Miners Theatre in Collinsville, Illinois, said he wanted to show support for the Riverside Short Film Festival after finding out about it online.
“There’s not very many film fests in the Midwest, so it’s neat to see a place that’s still having film festivals and bringing people together,” he said. “I think it’s great to see just the community coming together here in New Haven.”
The Riverside Short Film Festival is organized by Tara Steffens, who is one of the owners of Pinckney Bend Distillery in New Haven, Andrew Saunders, who grew up in Washington but now lives in St. Louis, and Leigh Kolb, who lives in the New Haven area and teaches at East Central College. Until this year, they said, the festival had drawn 70 or 80 people at the most.
“This is the best turnout we’ve ever had,” said Steffens. “We have well over 100 people.”
Steffens, Saunders and Kolb also serve as judges for the festival, and watch the films ahead of time, generally narrowing the contest down to tentative winners or finalists prior to the festival screenings. But watching the films separate from each other, on their computers rather than a theater screen, can affect the viewing experience, and the judges sometimes make last-minute changes to their decisions after watching the films on the big screen.
“Sometimes it’s a little different when you watch them together, and you can kind of discuss your thoughts and come to a conclusion on which one you think is the best,” said Saunders.
Other films shown Saturday included “A Coffin for Life” directed by Sajjad Jiyar Jahan Fard, “Amidst the Quiet” by Darina Zhunussova, “Born to Stay” by Anahita Sahar Babaei, “Dancing in the Shadows” by Elliot Bloom and Alexandra Gordon-Gibson, “Forest Under Stress” by Michal Joy Hall Bravo Ramirez and Rachel Lee Hall, “Fostering” by Andrey Kashpersky, “Initiation” by Taras Lesiuk, “Le Temps des Ronces” by Geoffroy Virgery, “Remittance” by Ashleigh Coffelt, “Sugar People” by Suzana Dinevski, “The Fight in the Dog” by Pamela Jikiemi and “Working Memories” by Brent Malin.
Steffens said the call for entries and entry deadlines for the following year’s Riverside Short Film Festival is generally announced by the start of summer on the festival’s website, rsfvfestival.com, as well as on social media. Films can be submitted via filmfreeway.com, she said.