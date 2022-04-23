The April 5 municipal elections have brought a new group of city leaders to Pacific. At the top of that group is a new mayor: Heather Filley.
Filley, as well as three new Pacific aldermen — Rick Presley in Ward 1, James Cleeve in Ward 2 and Scott Lesh in Ward 3 — were sworn into office during the board’s meeting Tuesday night. Also sworn in were incumbents City Collector Debbie Kelley and City Marshal Scott Melies.
Ward 2 Alderman and Acting Mayor Herb Adams, who also ran for mayor and lost to Filley with 305 votes to her 676, presided over the beginning of the meeting and made some remarks immediately prior to Filley and the new officials being sworn in.
“I just want the public to know that these folks there on the ballot, not just this ballot, but all the ballots before and all the ballots to come — these folks stick their neck out, they put their reputation on the line and the only reason why you would do such is because you have a passion,” Adams said.
The city also presented the outgoing elected officials — Adams as well as aldermen Butch Frick and Drew Stotler — with certificates of appreciation.
The board also voted to select Andrew Nemeth as the president of the Board of Aldermen, which means he will serve as mayor when Filley is absent.
During her first Mayor’s Report, Filley took a moment to thank the mayors and elected officials who served before her and will serve alongside her, the voters and the people who supported her during the campaign.
“I would like to take this time to thank everyone who sat at the dais representing the political entity of the city Pacific for all of its history,” Filley said. “Each of you has been influential and made significant contributions for the city to become the community that it is.
“In addition, I would like to thank Alderman Adams for our hard-fought campaign and wish him nothing but the best for the future that lies before him,” she said. “Congratulations to Alderman Presley, Alderman Cleeve and Alderman Lesh for your newly elected positions. Congratulations to Chief Melies and Collector Kelly for the reelection of your positions. I would also like to thank the citizens of Pacific for having confidence in me and allowing me as your new mayor.
“Collectively, with the newly created Board of Aldermen, we can accomplish many great things,” Filley said. “Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank my family and friends for all their dedication and support in my mayoral endeavor.”
The newly elected aldermen also gave similar thanks during the meeting. And one of their new board colleagues took a moment to welcome them.
“Welcome Alderman Cleeve, Alderman Presley, Alderman Lesh, and obviously the new Mayor Heather Filley,” Ward 3 Alderman Andrew Nemeth said. “I’m really excited. I’ve always been excited when we make these changes, but I do think we’re gonna get a lot of great stuff done. It’s gonna be a fun ride.”