Fifty years after earning them, Army Veteran Paul Gleitz finally received two medals for his heroism in the Vietnam War during the New Haven American Legion Post 366’s Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday.
Paul’s wife, Paula, has been looking for answers as to what happened to her husband’s medals for the past five decades.
When Paul received his discharge papers, or DD Form 214, Paula said, it listed two medals, the Soldier’s Medal and the Bronze Star Medal with “V” Device, which Paul never received. Paula then made it her mission to make sure her husband got his medals.
“Today has culminated in finally getting a hold of the right person,” Paula said. “And I made my husband feel proud, his family proud and me proud. I’ve always been proud of him.”
Paula had the honor of pinning both medals onto Paul for the ceremony, while Dale Koch recounted his acts of heroism.
Paul was presented with the Bronze Star Medal with “V” Device for his heroism in June 1970. While the Tinh Bien Compound, where he was stationed, was under enemy fire, Paul “continuously exposed himself in order to counter the fire of the onrushing enemy,” the United States Army wrote in a citation accompanying the medals. He also ran into open fire and carried wounded soldiers to a safe location. With his efforts in returning fire, Paul was able to eliminate the enemy force that breached the perimeter of the compound, and save many lives.
In addition to the Bronze Star Medal, Paul was awarded the Soldier’s Medal for his actions during a fire in December 1970. As the fire began to spread it crept closer to two howitzers, which are cannon-like weapons, Paul fought the fire for two hours with a combination of hand tools, hand pumps and a water truck until it was extinguished.
“Through his quick action and heroism and great risk to his life, he averted a serious disaster,” the Army wrote.
Col. Don Elbert, who was a guest speaker for the ceremony, thanked Paula for her perseverance, so that Paul could receive the recognition he deserved.
“It’s unbelievable to me that someone within the military didn’t pick that up immediately and take care of it,” Elbert said.
At the end of the ceremony, two women from the St. Clair Show-Me Quilts of Valor group draped Paul in a Quilt of Valor, which was made specifically for him.
Quilts of Valor Foundation is a nationwide organization made up of individual chapters which has been designing and sewing quilts for veterans since 2003. As of April 30, the foundation has honored 345,635 veterans with quilts. To date, the St. Clair Show-Me Quilts of Valor has distributed 180 quilts since 2017.
Paul said the ceremony was an absolute surprise to him, and that he couldn’t believe his wife managed to keep it a secret from him. He said he had given up on ever receiving his medals.
“It’s remarkable,” he said about the ceremony. “In a way I kind of feel like I’ve come home. It’s a special feeling I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”