When she and her daughter each got married, Ruth Ann Smith said they partook in the tradition of putting a penny in one of their wedding shoes. However, before Tuesday evening’s presentation about German Church Books and Traditions of Marriage, Smith had no idea it was a custom that had originated in Germany.
“I guess that tradition has sort of evolved here in the U.S.,” she said. “Being a German community, what (else) has evolved and changed throughout the ages, but it still has a connection to the past?”
Kathy Wurth attempted to answer this and other questions during her presentation at the Washington Historical Society’s museum June 14, part of the monthly Evening At The Museum speaker series.
Wurth, a self-taught genealogist, founded Family Tree Tours, a company that coordinates tours to European regions to help people experience and research their ancestral roots.
“A lot of people have German ancestry here, myself included,” she said. “For those of you who have German ancestry, church records are the most important genealogical resource that we have.”
Wurth explained that, because Germany was not a unified nation until 1871, standardized civil records didn’t exist before then.
Churches began keeping these records beginning in the early 16th Century, around the time of the Protestant Reformation, when Church wedding ceremonies were becoming more commonplace. The Council of Trent, held from 1645-1663, required Catholic priests to record births, marriages and deaths.
However, The Thirty Years’ War, from 1618-1648 devastated about two-thirds of Germany, resulting in the loss of numerous records.
“Marriage is an ancient institution that existed long before parish records even started,” Wurth said.
In fact, Wurth said it took time to make church weddings a common practice because, prior to the Reformation, peasants viewed the exchange of personal vows, living together and having children as consummating the marriage.
“So, they weren’t really running to the church to get married,” Wurth said.
After the Reformation, once a couple was engaged they would go to city hall and sign a betrothal document. The contracts were especially important if the couple had any sort of property.
“These wedding contracts regulated everything that was brought into a marriage,” Wurth said. “At the time, a lot of marriages, it was a transfer of ownership. So, this contract was made to avoid any potential for controversy.”
It was also customary for engagements to be posted and announced in church, so that the community had a chance to object to the match, according to Wurth.
She added that some pastors recorded these announcements in separate books and, at times, the books with the announcements were the only ones to survive through the ages.
To invite guests to a wedding, couples would employ a Hochzeitbitter, who would go to different villages and announce the date of the wedding, receiving ribbons from those he invited so the bride would know how many people to expect.
Patrick Osseck, who attended the presentation, said he has an heirloom from his grandmother’s 1915 wedding, a pole with many ribbons attached to it.
“It’s still a tradition that carried over to the area,” he said.
Wurth said, for those beginning to research their family history, online classes exist, but local resources such as the Four Rivers Genealogy Society at the Washington Historical Society Museum and the Family History Center at the Church of Latter-day Saints on 14th Street in Washington are also helpful.
