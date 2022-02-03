There are some 720,000 words in most Bibles, depending on the translation.
They are words that have the power to unite, to inspire and can move people’s spirit into action. They are words that can prompt deep interpersonal reflection, can spark passionate debate, lead to lasting forgiveness and moments of selfless charity.
The words of the Bible have for generations revealed the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, including his birth, death and resurrection.
It is the very words of the Bible that have been under a microscope recently as Biblical scholars and other historians took another look at the New Revised Standard Version of the Bible — one of the most used Bibles among Protestant congregations.
This new revision, which includes 20,000 changes, was released online in December and will be available for purchase in print in May from publisher Friendship Press.
“As you can imagine, such a task is not undertaken lightly,” Hal Taussig, a pastor in the United Methodist Church denomination and a professor at Union Theological Seminary, wrote in his op-ed, which has been printed in newspapers across the country including the Los Angeles Times. “The update represents more than four years of intense work of the National Council of Churches and a large group of scholars in the Society of Biblical Literature.
“Don’t look to the latest biblical revision to settle theological questions, but to raise important new ones, urging us to look deeper and wider into the texts as well as into ourselves,” Taussig wrote.
Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away. -Matthew 24:35
This sentiment is expressed in at least five other places in the Bible, and over the last several years, biblical scholars have pored over the religious texts to make a series of “careful and creative revisions.”
Some of what has been changed is syntax and punctuation, while some of the changes are meant to correct historical inaccuracies.
For example, in the Old Testament book of Leviticus chapter 13, verse 9, the original writer details what steps priests should take to examine people who have leprosy.
This disease, which we know today as a rare bacterial infection that can impact a person’s skin, eyes, nose and nervous system, was highly stigmatized at the time and people who suffered from leprosy were ostracized and social pariahs.
However, the results of a medical study in 2018 found that the oldest strain of leprosy — which is commonly known in medical journals as Hansen’s disease — did not appear until around 400 to 500 CE, many centuries after and miles away from the events of the Old Testament.
In the revised edition of the RSV Bible, the text has been edited to remove references of leprosy, instead referring to those who suffer from a skin condition.
Some changes deal with what historians describe as “inaccurate translations.”
For example, although the translation “sin offering” for Hebrew has a long history of being included in the King James Version, the Revised Standard Version, New International Version and New Revised Standard Version, biblical scholars now agree that “purification offering” more accurately represents the meaning of the word.
The transition from “sin offering” to “purification offering” accounts for more than 125 changes in the Bible.
“We can confidently say that this is the world’s most meticulously researched, rigorously reviewed, and faithfully accurate English-language Bible translation,” said Rev. Joseph Crockett, the CEO of the publishing company behind this revised edition.
Still other changes are made to address shifts in language.
For example, in Galatians 4, the Apostle Paul describes the two sons of Abraham in his letter to the church at Galatia. In that letter, Paul said one “he had by a slave woman and the other by a free woman.”
In recent years, however, many organizations and local governments in the U.S. and elsewhere have moved to “people-first language,” using sentence structures that identify someone’s humanity first and condition second, as a form of respect. By that definition, the description would be “enslaved woman.”
Similarly, readers of the revised edition will see changes in how scriptures refer to people with disabilities.
Gone will be words like demoniacs, epileptics and paralytics. Instead, as an example, the passage of Matthew 4:24 will read as follows: “So his fame spread throughout all Syria, and they brought to him the sick, those who were afflicted with various diseases and pains, people possessed by demons or having epilepsy or afflicted with paralysis, and he cured them.”
“This brings a modern sensibility to bear, because we now believe that an illness or symptom is something that a person has, not who they are,” Taussig wrote in his op-ed.
Some of the changes involve rewording passages to reflect more modern colloquial language usage.
For example, readers of Matthew 2:1, will see the words “wise men” replaced by “magi.”
Magi is referring to the three astronomers who brought Jesus gifts of frankincense, myrrh and gold following his birth.
“Magi is now well known in English and more commonly used both in other Bible translations and in poetry, drama and film,” scholars wrote in their explanation.
Academics behind the newest edition of the New Revised Standard Version believe those details matter, details that reflect information gleaned from the reading of the Dead Sea Scrolls, which were discovered in the mid-20th century.
“Each change illuminates not only how the old and new language speak to us, but also how we fill and frame the texts we consume,” Tassuig wrote.
Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.
-Psalm 119:105
The changes mark another iteration in a long history of translations and regular updates since the earliest days that Bible stories were first written.
Aimee Appell, who has been pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Washington for 11 years, said that history has kept her fascinated since she first began studying it. She said each generation’s translations and revisions reveal not only more information about the historic source material but also about what that generation is concerned with.
“There are a lot of words that (get) translated a certain way because that’s how they’ve always been translated. We’re in a place now where scholars are going back and re-examining and sometimes coming to new conclusions,” Appell said.
Appell said that the increased usage of people-first language in the New Revised Standard Version revisions, “makes good sense to me.”
“Putting people first and not identifying people only by their affliction, that’s what Jesus would do,” Appell said.
One such scholar coming to new conclusions on some translated words is Larry Brown, an ordained Disciples of Christ pastor with 40 years experience and a retired professor at University of Missouri-Columbia.
“Every translation that’s done has its own context of the time it was translated during,” Brown said. “Folks think about things differently in the 16th century (versus) the 17th century (versus) the 18th century. So you’ve got to take the context of the original words and of the translations and say, ‘How would that same intention be expressed in modern language?’”
Appell and Brown, neither of whom were involved in the recent translation, agree an important first step to evaluating a new edition of the Bible is considering what source material the authors used and whether it was a previous translation or original sources.
According to Appell, even the first version of the Bible, which was written in Greek, contains translations. Historians believe the earliest writings that would later be part of the Bible were written by scribes in Hebrew around the eighth century BCE.
Around the third century BCE, Egyptian leaders requested the works be translated from Hebrew — by then a dead language — into Greek for inclusion in the library of Alexandria. Known as the Septuagint, Appell said many Christians believe the translation was a miracle, as some 70 Jewish scholars each did his own independent translation and came to the exact same result.
Passages of the New Testament that quote the Old Testament, Appell said, are quoting this Greek translation. The books that would become the New Testament were originally written in Greek, although the language Jesus spoke was most likely Aramaic.
Greek remained the primary language of the Bible until around the late fourth century, when Jerome of Stridon created a Latin translation, known as the Vulgate. This version was read and translated intermittently throughout the following centuries, but the text remained something most people didn’t have access to.
It wasn’t until the invention of the printing press that the Bible became a bestseller and started to be more widely translated into common languages. Today, the full Bible has been translated into more than 700 languages, and portions of the Bible have been translated into an additional 1,160 languages, according to U.K.-based nonprofit Wycliffe Bible Translators.
For where two or three gather in my name, there I am with them. -Matthew 18:20
With all those translations and versions, Appell said a second important step to evaluating a Bible is asking who the translating team was. Bible translations can have anywhere from one to 100-plus academics and contributors behind them, from the same faith or from a diverse group of faiths. In the case of the 20,000 NRSV changes, seven general editors and 56 book editors worked on the project for two years, holding more than 70 two-hour Zoom meetings to discuss proposed edits.
“When people sit down with a Bible, whether it’s the King James Version or the New International Version or whatever it is, know who were the people who translated your Bible (and) where were they placing their emphasis,” Appell said. “I would say, to every Christian, be critical of the information coming to you. Your pastor is human, and the translators of your Bible are humans. Use the gift of reason God gave us and follow your sense of what’s right.”
A favorite of pastor and scholar Brown’s is the Common English Bible, which involved about 120 academics from 20-plus faith traditions, including Reformed Judaism, Roman Catholic and Protestant.
“When I see that combination of scholarship and cooperation, that’s something I want to pay attention to,” Brown said.
Whatever translation or edition of the Bible people use, Appell and Brown both stress the importance of studying with a pastor and a faith community.
“I don’t think anybody should read the scriptures entirely in isolation,” Appell said. “God is community. … Let’s learn from as many people as we can. If my parishioners only learn from me, I am a human, I might be wrong about something. By looking at more than one translation and commentary, you don’t have to always agree with everything, but you get different perspectives.”