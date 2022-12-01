There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than by giving back, in fact there are ample opportunities to help brighten the lives of local community members.
If you are looking for ways to volunteer in Franklin County this holiday season and beyond, here are 20 ideas to get you started. For more ways to give back, reach out to United Way of Franklin County (franklincountyuw.org) to see if any of their partner agencies need assistance.
1. Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
Franklin County CASA started in 2006. The mission of Franklin County CASA is to advocate for the best interest of children who have been abuse and neglected and who are under the protection of the Franklin and Gasconade County Juvenile Courts. The organization is looking for volunteers to be advocates for children within the county. A CASA volunteer must complete a minimum of 30 hours of initial training, which includes the program’s policies and procedures, Children’s Services, and Juvenile Court; dynamics and human behavior associated with child abuse and neglect; relevant local, state and federal laws; permanency planning and family preservation, cultural diversity, communication and interviewing skills; and the roles and responsibilities of a CASA volunteer.
For more information: franklincountycasa.com
2. Franklin County Foster Closet
Franklin County Foster Closet’s mission is to meet the immediate and ongoing clothing and essential supply needs for children in foster care. As a 501(c)(3) organization, they collect new and gently used children’s goods for foster families. Their goal is to make the process of outfitting a home for a child simple, convenient and cost-free. Currently, the Foster Closet is looking for long-term volunteers in the evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. and for one to two hours a week during the day. Volunteers sort clothes, tidy up and work with foster parents to pack bags. They are also looking for delivery volunteer teams for bigger items and individual volunteers to check cribs/beds to ensure all parts are there.
For more information: www.franklincountyfostercloset.org
3. Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS)
FCHS is a privately run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to serving the homeless, abandoned and lost dogs and cats in the area. FCHS is currently seeking volunteers to serve as bell ringers at the Washington Walmart, mobile adoption assistance, foster volunteers, Petco caretakers and dog walkers. The humane society is accommodating to everyone’s schedule depending on the time the volunteer can give. Some opportunities could be as short as 45 minutes to as long as a month, depending on the volunteers wants and availability. Volunteers must fill out an application and attend orientation. The next orientation is on Sunday, Dec. 4. Bell ringers do not need to attend orientation.
For more information: fchsmo.org
4. Driving Hope
Driving Hope, a recently created organization, aims to provide survivors of domestic violence with the transportation they need to go to a domestic violence shelter, to a medical appointment or to a court hearing, if necessary. Currently, the organization is looking for volunteers to serve as dispatchers and drivers. Dispatch volunteers must pass a criminal background check, be 21 years of age or older and have a smartphone. Drivers must pass a background check, have a valid driver’s license, own their vehicle and provide proof of full-coverage car insurance. Applications are available online.
For more information: www.drivinghopemo.org
5. Hope Ranch
Every community within Franklin, Osage and Gasconade Counties, is at a crossroads: the number of children placed in our Foster Care System continues to grow while specialized resources can’t keep up with their needs. This leaves a critical gap in services for youth who are struggling in traditional settings. Hope Ranch is collaborating with area providers to fill this gap and form a cohesive, continuum of services that meet the heightened, critical needs of at-risk youth. Hope Ranch is currently looking for individuals to come in and share special skills or hobbies with the kids, and later in the spring at the alternative therapeutic school volunteers can read and tutor the kids.
For more information: www.hoperanchmo.org
6. Buddies Not Bullies
Buddies Not Bullies, founded in 2005, believes it’s important to educate children, parents and teachers about the effects of bullying and provide them with the skills necessary to successfully traverse the complexities of those relationships. Buddies Not Bullies is looking for media and marketing assistance, board of director volunteers, mentors, fundraising help and assistance with one-time service projects.
For more information: www.buddiesnotbullies.org
7. ABiLITY
ABiLITY is a nonprofit charitable organization providing direct services and support for individuals with developmental disabilities from birth through adulthood that began in 1987. They assist people with intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, autism and other conditions learn skills to care for themselves, be more independent, hold a job, and build connections and friendships in the community. Volunteer opportunities include: Special Olympics, fundraising, office support, behavioral services and more.
For more information: www.abilityds.org
8. Agape House
The mission of the Agape House is to assist low income, disabled and elderly families who have difficulty meeting their monthly financial needs. The organization assists with their on-site food pantry, utility bills, rent/mortgage assistance, pharmacy assistance, and other needs on an individual basis. Volunteer positions include but not limited to: moving donated items from the dock into sorting areas, sorting and pricing, stocking shelves, helping pack client food boxes in the pantry, assisting customers in the resale shop and more. Applications to be a volunteer are available at the Agape House and on their website.
For more information: www.agapehousepacific.org
9. Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley Inc. (EEMV)
EEMV is a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization that provides enjoyable, affordable horsemanship experiences for therapeutic effect, developing and strengthening mind, body and spirit. No experience with horses or helping people with disabilities is necessary to volunteer. The organization provides volunteer trainings prior to each session and can also offer on the job training during sessions. Volunteer opportunities include: sidewalkers, leaders, help grooming and tacking up the horses for lessons, barn work, cleaning tack, photography and light maintenance.
For more information: www.eemv.org
10. ALIVE (Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments) in Franklin County
ALIVE was founded in 1983, and its mission is to provide counseling, emergency sanctuary and other critical services to adults and children impacted by domestic abuse, as well as to increase awareness in order to create a supportive community. ALIVE is looking for crisis line volunteers, nights of safety volunteers, awareness and outreach support and fundraising assistance.
For more information: alivestl.org
11. New Haven Care Center
New Haven Care Center is a community owned, nonprofit nursing home. The facility offers long-term care, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation and outpatient rehabilitation services. Volunteers can maximize their time by spending quality time with residents, engaging in activities with them, helping carry meals to resident tables or assisting set up for events.
For more information: www.newhavencarecenter.org/newhavencarecenter
12. OATS Transit
OATS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation providing transportation to 87 counties in Missouri. They provide specialized transportation for thousands of Missourians, including the rural general public, senior citizens and people with disabilities. They are looking for people to ride the bus to aide someone who needs extra assistance or support, help with fundraising and advocate for why OATS is important.
For more information: Call the OATS Transit Development Office at 888-875-6287 or visit www.oatstransit.org/home
13. Shaw Nature Reserve
Shaw Nature Reserve, located in Gray Summit encompasses 2,400 acres of natural Ozark Border landscape, with 3.5 miles of Meramec River frontage on both banks and an extraordinary diversity of native plant and animal habitats. Volunteer positions include: ecological restoration, horticulture, teacher-naturalist, public programs, tour guide, and building maintenance-carpentry. If you are interested in volunteering at Shaw Nature Reserve, complete an application on their website.
For more information: www.missouribotanicalgarden.org
14. Salvation Army in Washington
The Salvation Army assess the needs of each community in which they serve. They work to understand the obstacles, hardships and challenges native to the area’s particular population. They build local programs designed to offer immediate relief, short-term care, and long-term growth in the areas that will best benefit the community. The Salvation Army in Washington is looking for volunteers to help ring bells at Schnucks and Walmart on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
For more information: Call 636-390-8300 or visit washmobells.com
15. Grace’s Place Crisis Nursery
Grace’s Place is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that protects the community’s children. They envision a community where child abuse and neglect does not exist and families have the resources they need to navigate a crisis, feel supported and keep their children safe. Volunteer opportunities include: organizing information in the database, distributing flyers, designing logos, grocery shopping and more. To volunteer fill out the volunteer application on their website.
For more information: gracesplacecrisisnursery.com
16. Sullivan Youth Center
The Sullivan Youth Center provides young people a fun, structured, safe and loving place to spend time after school and in the summer. Volunteer opportunities include: tutoring, teaching a life skill, serving on a committee and mentoring.
For more information: www.lhcsullivan.org
17. Union Food Pantry
Union’s food pantry provides food and personal hygiene products to families that live within the Union RXI School District. Five volunteers are needed each time the pantry is open to certify and check on the family, work clients through one room to the next and more. The food pantry is currently looking for volunteers who are willing to be put on their waiting list.
For more information: Call the pantry at 636-584-7050.
18. Scenic Regional Library
Scenic Regional Library is committed to providing exceptional service to their communities with opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to read, explore and grow. Scenic Regional Library has openings for long-term volunteers system-wide. Some volunteer duties may include shelving books and other materials, labeling items and preparing materials for book sale. Volunteers should be able to lift up to 40 lbs., and will be asked to complete a background check.
For more information: scenicregional.org
19. ProMedica Hospice in Washington
ProMedica considers volunteer involvement with patients a sacred opportunity and a privilege. They depend on hospice volunteers to help provide the love, respect and care patients and families need. Some volunteer opportunities include: helping with office support tasks at the agency, running errands for patients and families, staying with patients so family members can get a much-needed rest, keeping vigil with patients in their final hours and providing a friendly visit to lift a patient’s spirits.
For more information: Call 844-329-0950 or visit www.promedicahospice.org/washington
20. Aging Ahead
Volunteers in Aging Ahead help support individuals through the journey of aging. Aging Ahead is always looking for dependable drivers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors. This volunteer position commitment is as little as one day, a month or once a week.
For more information: www.agingahead.org