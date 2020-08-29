The COVID-19 pandemic easily inspires comparisons with the Spanish Influenza outbreak of 1918 in Washington. When the flu developed into pneumonia, it was often deadly. About 675,000 people died in the U.S.
The misnamed flu appeared early in 1918 at Camp Funston, Kan. Historians believe military troops spread the disease to other camps and cities in the U.S. and eventually to Europe where World War I was being fought.
A second wave started in August 1918, and Dr. Max Starkloff, St. Louis city health commissioner, watched it move westward. He convinced Mayor Henry Kiel in early October to close many public amusements and ban public gatherings, including church services and schools. This led to a lower infection rate than in other large cities.
Washington Mayor John J. Ernst likewise banned meetings in churches, halls, schools, pool rooms and theaters beginning Oct. 7. Meetings of more than 10 people were forbidden. In Ralph Gregory’s “A History of Washington, Missouri,” 45 cases had hit by early October.
The city board of health met late in October, extending the closing “until conditions become more favorable,” possibly in a couple of weeks. Violations were punishable by fine. All cases were to be reported to the board of health, and signs were posted on houses where influenza had struck.
The ban was still in effect on Nov. 8. The number had risen to 180 cases from 135 the week prior. While in some cases, people became very ill, no deaths were yet reported. Gregory noted the cases eventually rose to 200.
By Nov. 15, the ban was lifted. People would return to church that coming Sunday. Schools reopened on Nov. 18, but attendance was low. Schools were soon closed again until Dec. 2. The schools had been opening a half hour earlier and five minutes taken from each recess and noon hour to make up for the 27 1/2 days missed. Both St. Francis Borgia Church and School were closed for over a month.
Despite increasing influenza cases, by Nov. 22, the board of health did not yet reinstate the ban. In a Missourian article written by Sue Blesi, she noted that Dr. William E. Kitchell of St. Clair, the Franklin County health officer, was so busy once during the epidemic that he didn’t change his clothes for three days straight, according to his daughter.
The Nov. 29 Franklin County Observer included several death notices on the front page. During those months, several notices for soldiers who had succumbed to pneumonia were also published. It is not clear how many in Washington died from it.
Authorities expected that the flu would return in 1919. But by early October 1919, it was thought that if the flu returned, it would probably not be as bad as it had been because people developed immunity. It appears that was the case.