Fresh off its September 2020 celebration of a Bangladeshi New Year celebration, Vacation Culture School is planning a “trip” to one of the most secluded countries in the world.
The program, organized by “Neighbors United — Undoing Racism” and Peace Lutheran Church, will educate attendees on the food, crafts and culture of Bhutan this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom.
VCS founder Aimee Appell said she’s excited for participants to learn about the unique culture of the less than 15,000-square-mile country nestled among China, India and Nepal.
“Bhutan is such a closed society. It’s hard to find anybody from there,” Appell said. “It’s actually really rare to meet anybody who has traveled there.”
But about a year ago, VCS organizers lucked out when they met Lindenwood International Business Professor Dr. Shelly Daly, who was a Fullbright Scholar to Bhutan in 2017.
Daly, who taught a class of Bhutanese students who had never left the country, could talk for hours about the culture.
“It’s one of the only countries in the world to never be conquered,” Daly said. “They really want to protect their culture and heritage.”
When participants register for the event, they will receive a recipe for Ema Datshi, a traditional chili cheese soup, and instructions to make miniature stupas, a decorated building used for meditation. Participants can pick the clay up for free from Peace Lutheran Church thanks to a $250 grant from Thrivent Community Funding.
Appell and Daly are most looking forward to learning about the country’s Gross National Happiness measurement. The concept, which was popularized by the democratic monarchy’s fourth king in the 1990s, refers to the methods the country uses to track the population’s collective happiness.
“I don’t know anything about Bhutan as far as their politics or systems,” Appell said, “but the fact that they’ve made that a priority in their country, to me, speak volumes.”
Register at vacationcultureschool@gmail.com or at Facebook.com/VCSWashMo.