On Sept. 15, the Four Rivers Family YMCA in Washington will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an open house and a party in the parking lot featuring live music, food trucks, games, and other family activities. Executive Director Becky Cox says everyone is invited to celebrate the state-of-the-art facility that was brought to fruition in large part by an influential business leader who had a soft spot in his heart for the Y, which he turned into action.
In the quarter-century since its opening, the Y has improved the lives of thousands of area residents in countless ways through its instructional sports leagues, educational programs, summer camps and family-oriented activities. It continues to be a destination for those who want to exercise or simply socialize with friends.
Civic leaders say the Y has improved the quality of life in Washington and the surrounding region. On the occasion of its silver jubilee, there’s no denying the Y has become an integral part of the community.
Addressing a need
Twenty-five years ago, there was a real need in Washington for a dedicated facility to support family-oriented activities. The YMCA had outgrown its modest downtown location and needed more room to help a rapidly-growing number of patrons with things like swimming lessons, youth sports, aerobics, and after-school child care.
The fact that the Y existed at all was due in large part to the efforts of Washington businessman Ernest Hazel III, who had grown up in Atchison, Kansas, and had become involved in the YMCA there. “He learned to swim there, and he never forgot that,” said his son Doug Hazel.
Hazel organized a group of 53 local leaders, who eventually made plans for several new Y programs, including swimming lessons. One problem was they had no pool of their own and had to use other facilities for lessons. The physical location of the Y changed from building to building in Washington, but by 1998, there was a definite need for more space, so Hazel got to work organizing a campaign for a permanent Y facility with a pool.
“He thought Washington was big enough and could support a YMCA,” said Doug Hazel. But more than that, he wanted to do something for the city he had adopted. “Washington, Missouri had been very good to the Hazel family, so he wanted to give back,” said Doug Hazel.
Ernest Hazel started by donating $1.5 million of his own money, then he challenged the community to match his gift. The community responded to Hazel’s call.
On Aug. 1, 1998, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the brand-new Four Rivers Family YMCA, Hazel Family Center. On the first day, 300 families joined, according to Cox. By the end of the first year, it was serving more than 800 people, far exceeding expectations. Today that number is more than 5,000.
Cox’s involvement in the Y goes back 25 years as well. When she first learned of the new Y, she was a college student and on her way to the Washington Town & Country Fair. She saw signs on Grand Avenue announcing the new Y, so she applied for a job as a receptionist and got hired. She’s been there ever since, but now she’s the executive director.
What the Y does
According to Cox, the programs offered at the Y are specifically designed to serve the local community. “In our community we know there’s a need for after-school childcare. So we are at some of the area schools, providing care for children after school when maybe mom and dad are still working.”
One of the services the Y is known for around the world is swimming lessons. It was, after all, the program that captured Ernest Hazel’s heart. “Here at this facility we have a wonderful pool so we’re able to teach swimming lessons. That’s super-important, especially in our community where there’s waterways everywhere. Absolutely important to teach everybody to swim — [that’s a] lifesaving skill there,” said Cox.
Cox rattles off a long list of programs and services offered by the Y. “We do sports, we do fitness, we do community health programs. Programs for chronic illnesses such as Parkinson’s or cancer. We have a live-strong program that’s like a support group but also teaches how to feel healthy.”
Over the years, the programming at the Y has changed as the needs of the community have changed, according to Cox. “We do see a strong need to support folks with inclusion needs,” she said. “We feel a strong need to work for families with older adults who are suffering through that chronic health crisis. Some of these folks have been with us for 25 years. Just as they change and age and grow, we see that there’s a new need.”
One of the most successful programs is the Y Community Adult Literacy Program, in which some 30 tutors teach hundreds of adults to improve their reading, no matter their beginning skill level. The volunteer teachers have taught people reading skills to help them get jobs, become citizens, or get driver’s licenses. Some teach in classroom settings and others teach one-on-one, but when all is said and done, hundreds of people in the Washington community have improved their lives through enhanced literacy,” according to program director Diane Schwab. “It’s a desire to give back to the community, to help another person along the way,” she said.
Cox doesn’t miss a beat when asked to name a specific case of someone whose life has been improved by the Y. “My son,” she says. “My son has Down Syndrome. He’s 18 years old. I was at the Y for 25-plus years so he kind of grew up here. In swimming programs, while he couldn’t do all the things on his own, there’s support provided for him for swimming, for sports… he gets to do all the things everybody gets to do. It’s amazing.”
The list of services goes on: Youth and adult sports, yoga, athletic stretch, fun runs, day camp, family nights, after school programs. It’s all paid for through memberships, and for people, especially kids, who can’t afford memberships, United Way funding provides scholarships, according to Cox.
Better community
There is little question that the Four Rivers Family YMCA, Hazel Family Center has been good for Washington and the Franklin County community.
Bill Miller, Sr., former publisher of the Missourian newspaper and one of the civic leaders who answered Hazel’s call, says the Y has been a great asset for the city. “No question about it,” he says. “I think it’s one of the finest Y facilities that you’ll find in outstate Missouri, and it has benefited thousands of people.”
He says it brings a sense of togetherness. “Mainly because it’s a family thing. All members of the family can participate in something at the Y.”
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn concurs. “Oh gosh, there are very few people in town who are bigger supporters of the Y than I am,” he says. “To me it’s one of the huge strengths of the community.”
Cox says it all comes down to a sense of interpersonal harmony. “I think the Y plays a big role in trying to connect folks,” she said. “We don’t do it all, there are many people who do a lot of things here, but I think we do a lot to try and connect and serve our community, whatever that is. We would be missing that without the Y.”
She says over the years, the Y has created a bond that transcends exercise and swimming lessons and literacy training. “We know who they are and we know their names and they know us and we care about each other,” she said.
