In the face of a global pandemic, wedding tradition has circled back to what was once common in the 18th century. Couples are choosing to have their weddings at smaller venues, in their homes or backyards.
Karissa Jones, owner of Plush Home & Fashion, an event rental store in Washington, said many couples are simply tired of waiting, so they’re choosing to have micro-ceremonies, a term that’s gained prominence as couples have to limit their guest list to immediate family and close friends, due to the pandemic. She said many couples have been choosing to have their weddings at grandma and grandpa’s property or in someone’s barn.
“Honestly COVID hasn’t really stopped too much of the wedding (industry),” Jones said. “We still have people that are planning and that are just downsizing and still renting their decor, and they’re just minimizing the number of guests they’re trying to have.”
Washington-based wedding photographer Emily Broadbent said she has photographed more home weddings since the pandemic began. A memorable June 13 shoot, of South County couple Shane and Michaela Doherty (Redohl), featured the couple and their families enjoying an intimate reception in Michaela’s parent’s backyard.
“It makes me teary eyed when I look at pictures because it’s the house I grew up in and the house my dad grew up in,” Michaela Doherty said “We all got to sit together at the table. The girls got ready in my childhood bedroom. I look back on it and have no regrets.”
Wedding Creations manager Kathy Miller also said she has noticed backyard weddings expand around the area.
As a result, Miller said brides are wanting a more informal look to match a more informal wedding. Whether it’s a backyard wedding or a courthouse ceremony, she said women who have been coming into her dress shop are now opting to have the trains cut off of their dresses for an overall simpler look.
Shorter wedding dresses are growing in popularity not only in Washington, but also on runways from big name designers such as Oscar de la Renta.
The Dohertys’ party opted for traditional tux and dress during their small ceremony, but they switched into more comfortable sundresses and khaki shorts for the family meal that night. Even with shorter dresses, Miller said what has not changed is women wanting a “wow factor — they still want to be a bride.”
Even though micro-ceremonies have a smaller guest list, Broadbent said many couples are still keeping a large budget and using the excess money to make the experience even more special for their guests.
“When they’re not feeding 300 people, but they budgeted for it, then they can upgrade their meal or they can have more flowers or whatever,” Broadbent said. “And really make it more of an experience.”
Surprised To Love It
Broadbent said deciding between holding a micro-wedding now or a traditionally big wedding in the future depends on each couple’s personality, but that couples who originally wanted a big wedding are always surprised by how much they end up loving the micro-ceremony.
“They’re always really happy and surprised at how much they love the more intimate feel,” Broadbent said.
This was true for Shane and Michaela Doherty. After dating for eight years, since their sophomore year of high school, they were determined to get married on their original date.
“When we were up there (at the altar), we felt like even though the world is falling apart around us, we’re here making this new chapter, committing our love to each other and saying nothing is going to stop us from finding happiness in dark times,” Michaela Doherty said. She and Shane, like many more couples, livestreamed their wedding so friends and extended family could watch. Some even drove to the church and had a tailgate in the parking lot.
She said she will recommend a small ceremony to friends even after the pandemic is more under control.
“I will always look back on that night and think that we got to sit down and be with our families and talk about the little moments of the day,” Michaela Doherty said. “We got to actually eat dinner on our wedding, and in such a special place. (People) don’t get to create memories like that in your childhood home. The fact that we were able to is such a blessing.”
Miller said many people have come to her and expressed how special the smaller gatherings ended up being. For her, these interactions tease how the trend of micro-ceremonies could continue beyond the pandemic, although she’s not sure if it will become as regarded a tradition as the large weddings.
“I really think we’re going to find people keeping it simple, intimate,” Miller said. “They find it to be more special.”
Broadbent said she considers micro-weddings to be almost synonymous with eloping. “I feel like micro-ceremonies or micro-weddings are kind of like a rebrand of eloping. The planned elopements that people do are kind of the same as the micro-wedding,” Broadbent said, adding that despite similarities in guest size, micro-ceremonies generally require more planning.
‘Happily Ever After’ Parties
Although intimate ceremonies are popping up more, not all couples are downsizing their plans. Jones has seen an influx of clients who completely cancel their weddings with hopes that they can reschedule and have the large wedding they want in 2021.
“I think people still really want that big celebration,” Broadbent said. “And the longer we have to isolate and stay in small numbers, I think the more people are going to crave a big party.”
Another trend that has become popular is combining a micro-ceremony with plans for a large reception when the COVID-19 pandemic is more under control.
“We’ve had a lot of people who are going to go ahead with a ceremony, but they’re going to do a reception at a later time when they can get everybody together,” Jones said.
The Dohertys also will have a reception in May 2021, just a few weeks before their one-year anniversary June 13. They’re calling the delayed celebration a “Happily Ever After” party.
Changes like these are prominent in every industry as professionals look ahead to 2021. Even with COVID-19, Jones thinks couples’ creativity and determination to marry will make 2021 a good year for the wedding industry.
She said, “I just think it’s going to look a lot different.”