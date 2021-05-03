Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.