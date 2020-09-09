Vicky Webster, 54, is a mom of two, a prescription delivery driver for The Medicine Shoppe in Pacific and now a two-time published author. Webster’s story, “Phone Call from Heaven,” appears in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Listen to Your Dreams,” which published in August.
Webster’s story honors her father, who died when she was 21. In the piece, her dad prepares her mom to handle their assets and pay bills after his passing. After he dies, Webster has a dream of her dad calling her on the phone, asking her to tell her mom the can of old coins in the closet is worth more than her mom thinks. Although she feels ridiculous, Webster later tells her mom about the dream. Her mom is shocked -— she’d found the can of coins a week before and had planned to get rid of them.
Webster said she has never forgotten the look of pure love on her mother’s face when she told her about the dream. Her mom was 51 when her dad died and never dated again.
When Webster saw a Facebook post calling for submissions to the Chicken Soup book, she knew her story would be a perfect fit.
“When I write, I can take my time and make everything come together,” Webster said. “I can’t do that verbally.”
It was her second time contributing to the Chicken Soup for the Soul collection. Her first published piece, which was also her first-ever submission, appeared in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Messages from Heaven and Other Miracles.” Even though her writing had always been more a hobby to be loved than an income stream to be pursued, Webster wanted to share a moment that occurred after her mom died in 2017.
Webster and her daughter, Cheyanne, were at the funeral home arranging the services when Cheyanne told Webster she had told her grandmother, who she fondly called “Menga,” that after she died she had to send them a sign she was OK, and it had to be big or else they’d miss it.
Later at the funeral, a relative Webster didn’t recognize handed her a tile. Webster showed it to her daughter, and they realized the etching on the title, of a feather turning to a bird and flying away, was an exact replica of a tattoo Cheyanne had gotten on her leg a year earlier. They both recognized it as the sign from Webster’s mother.
Webster said she never dreamed she would be published anywhere, let alone in a collection of books she’s loved for years. She didn’t go to college and has never taken a creative writing class, but her story is one of the first to appear in the 2019 collection. She kept it a secret from her two children that she was being published. They found out on Christmas morning, when they unwrapped the book under the tree and saw their mother’s name in it, under “authors.”
Webster believes our loved ones look after us when they’re gone, and she feels like submitting two stories and getting two published, as a novice writer, is proof her parents are still looking after her.
“I feel like I’ve honored both my mom and my dad,” Webster said. “So if I never publish again, I’m good. I just hope my stories can help someone with their grieving.”