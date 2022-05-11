From his airplane seat high above the city, Joshua Bergin, 12, said the trees of Washington looked like broccoli and the cars looked like Hot Wheels.
Saturday morning, Joshua and his sister, Jaelyn Bergin, 14, rode in an airplane during Young Eagles, an event at Washington Regional Airport sponsored by the Troy-based chapter 1387 of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The Bergins were among 46 children and six adults who had the opportunity to take flight.
“It was very fun,” Jaelyn said. “My favorite part was seeing him (the pilot) do everything and hearing the cues over the radio.”
Launched in 1992, Young Eagles is aimed at allowing kids who otherwise wouldn’t have an opportunity the chance to fly and learn about aviation, according to the organization’s website. During its events, which are held periodically throughout the U.S., volunteer pilots take children ages 8-17, free of charge, for flights around the area in their personal planes. As of May 2022, Young Eagles has provided more than 2.2 million flights, according to its website.
The Bergins flew over the Missouri River, above their school — Washington Middle School — and by their home.
Another child at the event, Sophia Dwyer, 10, even got to fly a plane for about 17 minutes.
“It was awesome,” Dwyer said, adding she couldn’t wait to tell her younger brother about it and hopefully one day when he’s older, he can come to a Young Eagles event too.
Dwyer, who lives in Gerald, flew with Pat Donovan, who handled take off, landing and the rest of the flight. Donovan is the coordinator of the Young Eagles program for the Troy chapter.
They flew Donovan’s 1964 Piper Comanche, which has a 180 horse power engine, a range of 750 miles and a cruising speed of around 160 miles per hour.
Donovan was one of the six volunteer pilots with the Experimental Aircraft Association taking kids for flights. He said he loves helping at Young Eagles because it reminds him of his early days flying.
“The goal for me is to relive my enjoyment and excitement when I first flew,” Donovan said.
A licensed pilot, Donovan has flown his plane from coast to coast and border to border, he said. He said he’s also flown to Alaska.
“It’s a way to get there faster,” he said. “And it also lets you see the ground and envision things that you don’t see from your car.”
Flying is something he’s done since high school. “My dad was World War II Navy pilot in the Pacific,” he said. “And so aviation was sort of in my blood, if you will.”
In addition to taking the kids up in the air, Donovan also used the opportunity to explain to them the different parts of the plane and the basic physics of it all, showing them the wings and explaining how the curvature in the metal creates a “vacuum” above the wings that “like a soda straw would pull up a soft drink” lifts the plane into the air. Then, he said, the propeller creates a similar vacuum in front of the plane that creates “thrust,” which in turn pulls the plane forward.
Altogether, the wings, the propeller and the horizontal and vertical tails work “like a teeter totter” to keep the plane balanced and moving through the air.
Washington Regional Airport officials were happy to play host.
“It’s very good for these kids, and it’s great PR for the airport,” said Kevin Hellmann, airport manager. “But it also gives them the chance to learn about aviation and get an idea of it.”
Hellmann said he loves that the airport can play a role in potentially fostering the next generation of pilots, plane mechanics or other aviation-related occupations.
“How many of these kids will actually become pilots? Not sure,” he said. “But it gives them that opportunity to see what aviation is about.”
Grace Applebaum, 18, who was volunteering at the event, received a scholarship from the organization to cover her flight training expenses.
“I’m very grateful for the community,” Applebaum said. “The aviation community is amazing.”
In addition to providing her with the scholarship, which is contingent on her volunteering at aviation events like this one for at least two hours a month, she said the aviation community is constantly helping would-be pilots like her learn.
When she gets her pilot’s license, Applebaum, currently a senior at Lutheran High School South who lives in Creve Coeur, hopes to become a commercial pilot flying charter planes for a living.
Saturday, her job was to show the children around a parked airplane before it was their turn to go up.
“They were all very excited,” she said.
And the parents were, too.
Nathan Adams brought his two children to the airport Saturday morning.
“I think it’s awesome,” Adams said. “And it just so happened to land on my boy’s birthday too. I was like ‘For your birthday, you get to go on a plane!’”
Chapter 1387 hopes to be back at Washington Regional Airport around this time next year and possibly in the fall 2023, Donovan said.