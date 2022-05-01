Energetic, organized, compassionate, empathetic, firm and knowledgeable.
These were the qualities Union High School administrators were looking for in their next Project 180 teacher, who works with students considered at risk of dropping out. And, the teacher would have to be all that just as the school was coming back from being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistant Principal Josh Hall said they found all that and more in Jenny Moore.
“We felt in our interview that she checked off all the boxes,” said Hall, who introduced Project 180 to Union High four years ago. “When we asked her to take on the position and she said ‘yes,’ we were very excited.”
Moore’s impact was quickly felt. A committee named her the high school’s Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Then on April 22, she received the Union R-XI School District Teacher of the Year Award at the inaugural Employee Recognition Night.
“Several people nominated Jenny from this building,” Hall said. “They nominated her, because her job is to work with students who have gone through struggles at school. She offers her support, energy, unconditional love and guidance.”
Moore also works with teachers to help them better meet the needs of at-risk students.
“The teachers see Jenny as an advocate for all students and an advocate for teachers,” Hall said. “When she works with teachers, she tries to find ways to support each teacher’s practices and expectations so she can relay them to the students.”
Moore, 33, primarily works with freshmen and sophomores in Project 180, which helps them transition from middle school to high school. She said there are three primary indicators for students being considered at-risk, struggling with academics, behavior and attendance. The three often feed off each other.
“I’m struggling with, let’s say English,” Moore said. “I don’t want to write this paper. It makes me feel not good about myself, so I’m going to skip the class. You skip the class, now it’s behavioral. Now, because it’s behavioral, you’re going to get, say (in-school suspension).”
Moore, who previously taught journalism and English for six years at St. Clair High, was the second teacher to be dedicated to Project 180. She works with 65 total students, with class size limited to 12 students per one-hour period.
In the middle of the 2021-22 school year, Moore started including social and emotional pieces to the classes. “It wasn’t that the students really needed the extra help, it was that they needed someone to help tie them to the school and that relationship base,” she said. “Relationships come first with the program, but we tackle really tough behaviors, attendance, grades. We call it being a school mom, but there are so many different working elements to it.”
Students are hand selected for Project 180. “We want to have that relationship on an individual basis, where kids are not afraid to ask questions, ask for help,” she said. “It’s a perfect number, 12.”
Moore works on three tiers of intervention with the students, as a class, as an individual and a more “hands on” third tier, she said.
In tier 3, counselors get involved to work with students, “Kind of triangulating what is best for them and how to get them to that point,” she said.
Moore interviewed for the Project 180 position because she naturally works well with children with behavior difficulties, she said. “It was really cool that I got exactly what I wanted,” she said. “I love teaching English and journalism, but I love working with the kids who might not have such a good label, and just getting them to where they need to be.”
Moore introduces things like meditation in class.
“We work on regulating emotions, how to do mindfulness, breathing exercises, meditation, just taking a moment out, finding a safe space for them just to feel a little better,” she said. “What we find is that students, instead of reacting to a situation, they are responding.”
That means Moore has to make sure to regulate her own emotions in front of students. “They watch the adults in the room,” she said.
On Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, Moore has “social-emotional days,” where she talks about “deeper things” with students. On Tuesdays, they go to the library and read books or magazines for 10 or 15 minutes at a time.
“A lot of my students are not anywhere near where they should be for their reading level, and they’ve never really read a book,” she said.
The “speed dating” reading activity often introduces students to something they love, Moore said.
“Snack Wednesday” is the students’ favorite day of the week, Moore said. But it also is designed to help them in class. “My students have never really checked their grades, because, their grades, in their minds are associated with something really bad,” she said. “They’re going to get grounded, they’re going to get yelled at. They feel they can’t achieve anything.”
The students get a snack when they check their grades on Wednesday, and the grades are also sent to parents. “So now they’re associating that with this really positive thing,” she said. “So my students, after about a month in the program, they’ll check their grades three or four times a day.”
Students are not allowed to talk negatively about themselves. Moore updates parents with weekly emails and regular phone calls about their child’s progress. The job is different than many teaching positions in that Moore isn’t usually grading papers or tests.
Moore became interested in teaching because she always wanted to be the teacher she needed in high school, she said. “High school was the toughest portion of my life,” she said. “It’s when I struggled really, really hard, and I had some educators who really helped tie me to the school. I just really want to be there for my students who are struggling, and get them out of, basically, being on the struggle bus, and get them out of that circle of poverty.”
Moore received an English education degree from Southeast Missouri State University, then got certified in English and journalism teaching. She returned to SEMO in 2020 to get her master’s degree in administration.
“I just love SEMO, I’m going back and I will receive my trauma-informed certificate in May,” she said. “It’s a brand new certificate they just threw out there, and I had to sink my teeth into it.”
Moore worked as a second grade classroom teaching assistant at Kehrs Mill Elementary School in the Rockwood School District the 2013-14 school year. But she wanted to teach in high school.
“I love the little ones, but high school is where it’s at,” Moore said.
In St. Clair, Moore taught several levels of English classes, as well as journalism and yearbook. She was named teacher of the year at St. Clair High in 2017 and also won a Rising Star award from the Missouri Journalism Education Association.
Moore was flattered to win awards at both schools, but the camaraderie at Union High made it extra special, she said.
“When they called my name, there were teachers who were aggressively pumping their arms, and we were all screaming,” she said. “A lot of people showed up just to see if I won or not.”
The job is worth it when Moore has students like one who she started teaching in St. Clair but later moved to Union. As a freshman, the student told Moore that she was a “bad kid” and no one in her family had ever graduated high school.
“She was the epitome of at-risk, she got in a lot of fights and had a really tough home life,” Moore said. “She just showed me that not only is she graduating high school, but now she is going to junior college. I just started crying, bawling, because I had seen her struggle from start to finish. There are so many kids, even if their grades are not exactly where we want them to be, they’re coming to school because they feel loved, and they might not feel that elsewhere. They feel as though they’re respected. They feel competent.”
When she isn’t in school, Moore likes to cosplay as Wonder Woman for Gateway Superfriends, which raises money for charity, including sick children. She also cosplays at comic conventions under the name MooreNerdy.
Moore also thanks her husband of nine years, Tory Moore, and father, Greg Harbaugh for their support.
In the future, Moore would like to teach college classes on the side for new teachers about how to work with struggling students, she said.
“A lot of teachers get into education because they love education and they were a part of all of the things in school and it was a great time in their life,” she said. “And then we get here, and a lot of newer teachers struggle because they’re like, ‘What do you mean you don’t want to learn?’ It’s a little bit of a culture shock, so I would like to teach a little bit more about how to approach (at risk students).”