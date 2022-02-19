Emily Gaebe is a star freshman ... again.
Four years after breaking the goal-scoring record for the Union soccer Lady ’Cats in her first high school varsity season with 62 goals, she spent this past fall back in the roles of the promising young phenom and the new kid on campus.
Now attending Saint Louis University, Gaebe earned Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Year honors in November. Gaebe, who is majoring in athletic training, is the fifth Billiken women’s soccer player to garner recognition as the league’s top freshman and the first since Olivia Petit received the honor in 2017.
Gaebe also was named to the all-conference second team.
“I was so surprised by that,” Gaebe said. “We were in Dayton for the conference tournament when I found out. The other girls were hyping me up and it was really special knowing that my hard work had paid off.”
While her uniform colors have changed from red and black to blue and white, the results she gets on the soccer pitch haven’t changed at all.
Gaebe led her new team both in scoring (17 points) and goals (7), something she did in all three seasons at Union (the 2020 spring soccer season, her junior year, was canceled due to COVID-19).
Her teams continue to find success as well.
The Lady ’Cats made it to the state semifinals in all three of Gaebe’s seasons. She joined a SLU team that had already won three consecutive A-10 titles, and helped to extend that to four in a row.
The Billikens went 13-9-1 on the season and made an appearance in the NCAA tournament where they defeated Ole Miss, 2-1, in the opening round before losing to No. 1 seed Rutgers, 4-0, in round two. Rutgers went on to win two more games before losing in the tournament semifinals to eventual NCAA Champion, Florida State, 1-0.
“Only one SLU team before us had (won an NCAA tournament game), so it was really cool to be able to do that,” Gaebe said. The last time SLU won an NCAA tournament game was in 2006.
“The atmosphere (at Rutgers) was just crazy. The crowd was so into it,” she said. “The state tournament was a big deal for me in high school, but being in an NCAA tournament game was way more exciting.”
Gaebe started 15 of the team’s 23 games and had at least some playing time in all 23.
Rising to a new level of competition came with a new set of challenges, but barely a month into the season Gaebe had proven herself enough to earn a place in the starting 11.
“If I had to rate it, the first part of the year was not very good,” Gaebe said. “Coming in, I was definitely a timid freshman. But once I got going, I felt good that I was able to contribute and help the team win.
“Once I got used to everything and got my confidence back, it ended up being one of the coolest experiences I’ve had in my life.”
She earned her first start in the seventh game of the year, logging 86 minutes in a double-overtime scoreless draw with Missouri State.
“She really didn’t leave the field a whole lot after that,” SLU Associate Head Coach Chris Allen said. “The kid is just a pure goal scorer. She can score in a variety of ways. She’s good with both feet and can take the ball well out of the air. She plays well with others. She’s a very prototypical forward. She checks a lot of boxes.”
Gaebe scored the seventh and final goal of her freshman campaign in the 67th minute of the A-10 championship game, giving the Billikens a 3-1 edge over Massachusetts.
Just as importantly as what she brings on game day, Gaebe meshes with her new teammates outside the lines of the pitch as well.
“She’s a little bit of a country kid,” Allen said. “For Halloween, the freshmen class all dressed as cows and they called her ‘Farmer Gable.’ She dressed up in coveralls and was the farmer.
“She just gets along with the other girls so easily,” Allen said. “She has been a really awesome addition, not just on the field, but also off it.”
Allen, also the program’s recruiting coordinator, said they knew since Gaebe’s high school sophomore season, in which she scored 51 of her 155 career goals, that she would be able to come in and earn significant playing time as a true freshman.
“We knew for a long, long time that she was a special player even before we were allowed to contact her,” he said. “I do think a lot of schools didn’t realize how great she could be. She didn’t play on that good of a club team. She was racking up goals at Union High School, but maybe they wrote that off as a low level of competition.
“But we knew she had the potential to be a star,” Allen said.
Gaebe, one of a handful of D-1 athletes to come from the Union soccer program in recent years, serves as an inspiration for future groups of girls playing for the Lady ’Cats.
“What a tremendous athlete to have as a part of our program and for our community, for our young kids to look up to somebody so absolutely amazing,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Coaching a kid like that —it’s one of those things where you don’t get a whole lot of them in your life as a coach. It’s just been a phenomenal pleasure for me to be a small part of her success.”
For players aspiring to make it to the next level, Gaebe emphasized the importance of sticking to your program’s workout plans.
“Always stick to that,” Gaebe said. “Even if it feels hard, just keep going for it. Keep working at it and pushing yourself to be the better person.”