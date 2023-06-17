Union resident says his dad’s photo albums keep his memories alive

After sneaking a camera into boot camp, World War II veteran Tom Gillette created what would become a family treasure.
Tom, who passed in 2010, created a scrapbook with that undercover camera, documenting his unit’s service in the United States Marine Corps during some of the most famous campaigns in the Pacific Theater.
Tom was assigned to the fourth division, second battalion, and his camera captured his unit’s service beginning with their training at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, followed by a layover in Hawaii and their deployment overseas, which included some of the war’s bloodiest battles.
“He wasn’t supposed to have it, but he took it there,” said Tom’s son Barry Gillette, of Union. “Then he would take pictures of his friends and would send them back to his dad with names and addresses so their parents would know they were OK and everything was alright.”
In 1942, when Tom left St. Louis for boot camp, he began keeping a journal of his daily life in addition to documenting his life with photographs.
“A lot of his diaries talk about leaving St. Louis for the Marine Corps for boot camp,” said Barry. “They talk about his orders before leaving St. Louis and then each day what he did. One talks about when he actually was shipped out to Hawaii to wait for orders. It says, ‘On June 17 we stayed two days, getting supplies.’ And then as you go on, he wrote something each day or each time they were going to hit the island, so he was a very disciplined guy.”
Barry said a lot of his dad’s diaries were the same, but there was a thicker, tan one that he recently discovered that described “setting pins.”
“He would say ‘10:30 went to set pins,’” Barry explained. “I thought ‘what the heck is that?’ and finally I figured out. For the bowling alley he physically set the pins back up. He had some extra time so he tried to make a little money on the side. My dad came out of the depression. He grew up during that time and so it’s interesting to see how things affect everyday life on a person, because he didn’t have to do that but he wanted to. So it’s interesting to see that and kind of understand more about my family.”
Tom’s daughter, Linda Jaeger, of Venice, Florida, agreed with her brother that their dad knew the importance of saving money.
“Dad always said, ‘Buy what you need, not what you want,’” said Jaeger. “He grew up with not a lot but when he got married to our mother, they rented a place for about a year and then they bought a house. Growing up, his parents never owned a home so when he bought his house it was a special day. He lived in that house until he was 88 years old.”
During World War II, once Tom used all his film, he would send it home to his father who would get the photos developed.
“Every once in a while he would get his photos out and show us but whenever we started asking questions he would get kind of quiet,” said Barry. “I think at that time, it was still pretty fresh in his mind, and he didn’t want to talk. But later on in his life, he was a little more open.”
When Tom arrived home in 1945, he created six photo albums with photos and comic book illustrations showcasing his service on Iwo Jima, the Marshall Islands, Saipan and Tinian.
Tom’s unit of six or seven men were responsible for the artillery pieces that survived the battles unscathed. Their job was to backup the Marine infantrymen once they established a beachhead. The artillery gun that Tom helped man was a 105mm gun which could shoot rounds as far as two miles away.
While in the Marine Corps, Tom received a Combat Action Ribbon, two Presidential Citations, an American Campaign medal, an Asiatic Pacific Campaign medal and a World War II Campaign medal.
“Dad told me when they got to Saipan they weren’t allowed to fire because they just got to their ‘dug in,’ and they didn’t want to give out their location,” Barry recalled. “So they had to kind of sit there but then they got word that their location was known so they all had to get out real quick. Dad said he just started running down the beach. Then when they came back his gunner was killed.”
Barry recalled another war story his father shared with him about another one of his close calls.
“At one of their campsites a dud shell landed about 60 feet behind them,” he said. “It didn’t explode but it could have.”
Looking through his father’s belongings, Barry pulled out a Japanese flag, some money, a wooden sword and other items Tom brought home from the war.
“I remember one time I asked him about his souvenirs because he brought home a Japanese rifle. I said, ‘How’d you get that home?’ He said, ‘Well, I just heard that they’re going to crack down on what we sent home. So I quickly wrapped the gun in a duffel bag and sent it over.’”
Jaeger said her dad didn’t share too many war stories with her, but she enjoyed looking through his albums.
“He didn’t go into detail with the war stories with me so much,” she said. “He had his war albums and he was very proud of them. He showed them to me, my husband and my kids, and they would look through them and just ask him a bunch of questions.”
Barry believes these scrapbooks were his father’s way of processing the war.
“Dad just didn’t want to talk about it much, till later on. But once he retired, he started going to the Marines reunions,” Barry said. “Each year, he would take his albums. The Marines always really enjoyed looking at them.”
Jaeger agreed.
“He would go every year,” she said. “He would keep in touch with his Marine buddies and travel all over the country to see them. He did that until he couldn’t travel anymore.”
As Barry went through his dad’s belongings, he began to reflect on who his father was.
“He was strict, but back in the day that was kind of a thing,” Barry noted. “But he was a good dad. We had a lot of good vacations. I mean, we went to the beaches and stuff like that. He worked a lot, but he was trying to provide for the family.”
Jaeger said their dad was a hardworking, content, modest man who was a little bit of a perfectionist.
“He taught us the value of work ethics and the value of being on time,” she said. “And he really emphasized the importance of family and friends. He loved to engage and joke around, but he didn’t like to talk about himself, but he was quite the artist and had a great imagination.”
Besides creating his photo albums, Tom enjoyed woodworking.
“Dad enjoyed woodworking,” said Barry. “I do a lot of woodworking too. He wasn’t the kind to sit you down and tell you how to do it. You pretty much had to watch him. That’s how I picked it up, I watched him then I did it myself. We liked a lot of the same things.”
Barry said he and his dad used to go on fishing trips as well.
“Sometimes with the whole family,” he said. “There would be five of us in a small johnboat. Dad loved to fish. We had a lot of good fishing memories.”
Tom married his wife Ruth in 1953. The two of them had four kids, Thomas, Linda, Barry and Janet.
When Tom returned home from the war he worked for Southwestern Bell, now AT&T, on the “line gang” until he retired in 1984.
Barry said Father’s Day reminds him of why he wants to keep his father’s legacy alive.
“When dad passed we divided up his stuff, and I was the one who really wanted to keep his albums and diaries,” said Barry. “I pretty much cherish them and my kids are really interested in them as well. But I decided to scan all the albums’ pages and photos to digitize them so I could share them with my siblings. His albums are getting old and fragile, so I wanted to do something to make sure we could continue to enjoy them down the road.”
