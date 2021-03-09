Two weeks ago, Franklin County and most of the U.S. lay under a thick blanket of snow and ice. The website poweroutage.us recorded over 2.6 million electric customers without power in Texas alone on Feb. 15, and hundreds of power lines had split and fallen under the ice’s weight. Almost anyone who could stay inside their homes did so, but a group of area electrical linemen drove straight into the wreckage with the storm still raging.
These 20 area lineworkers spent 11 days fixing fallen power lines around Jackson, Mississippi. It’s one of several natural disasters where the group, employed by Heather Garrett’s Garrett Power Constructors, has helped clean up and restore power.
“Whether it’s a hurricane or fires, any kind of major event where there’s large power outages, we can be called in to work weather events all over the U.S.,” said Jason Garrett, general foreman of the Union-based Garrett Power Constructors. A St. Clair native, Garrett has repaired power lines following natural disasters in Connecticut, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Iowa, New York and California — to name a few. Garrett Power Constructors has contracts with electric co-ops and large utility companies, both of which call them in when disaster strikes. He’s been a traveling lineman for 13 years but says the recent job in Mississippi presented a unique challenge. For one, it took the team almost double the time a normal roadtrip south would take — 16 hours versus eight — because the roads were so slick. They drove through the storm almost the entire way, Garrett said.
“They just were not prepared for this (weather),” Garrett said. “They don’t have snowplows, they don’t have salt for the roads, so they couldn’t get supplies in because highways were shut down.”
Lineworker Devin Reed, of Lonedell recalled traversing miles of icy conditions to make it to Jackson.
“It’s not like Missouri where as soon as it snows, they’re out plowing and salting,” Reed said. “They basically didn’t do anything until it got warm enough to melt (the snow) off.”
Once in Jackson, the team felt fortunate to have running water to shower and flush at their hotel, as around 20,000 Mississippians didn’t have water and power upon the lineworkers’ arrival. The next morning, it was 100,000 people, Garrett said. Power lines had been destroyed either by the weight of ice or by falling trees taken down by the weight of ice. The Associated Press reported that residents were gathering snow to melt to flush their toilets, and several people were bringing limited supplies such as water bottles to homebound seniors. The poor road conditions also blocked many distributors from delivering water-treatment chemicals and grocers from restocking their shelves.
Over a series of 16-hour days, the 20-member team, along with other contractors from other states, repaired and in some cases redid sections of the powerline grid. Steadily, over the next several days, Jackson homes and businesses got power back.
“The damage that happened was worse than any other I’ve seen before,” Reed said. “There were wires down everywhere in certain areas.”
The team worked from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, and although they had power at the hotel, they did struggle at first to find water. Stores across the state had bare shelves, and shipments of water bottles couldn’t make it over the icy roads. For about a week, the team drank flavored water and Gatorade.
“There was mass panic in the beginning, and all the bottled water got bought up,” Garrett said. “We were buying anything we could find. It was five or six days before we could go to the store and get a case of water.”
The team worked mostly in smaller groups to repair the lines quickly, although for some larger jobs where an entire span had broken, the entire 20-plus-member group would work on the same fallen powerline together. Lineworkers said that by day 6 or 7 the group was tired but glad to be helping restore power.
Garrett added that it didn’t hurt that by the end of their project, the weather had climbed back up into the 50s and 60s with the more standard Mississippi sunshine.
“The best part is fixing things and being able to give (residents) their power back,” Reed said. “It’s always good to see people when they get it back. Most people are so happy about it.”