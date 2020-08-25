Kirstie Holtermann and Hannah Smith, both nee Leslie, have always done things together. From the time they were born Aug. 22, 1994, Hannah first, followed by Kirstie three minutes later, to when they started walking within days of each other to when they played high school sports and graduated college together, the fraternal twins have been like two limbs of the same body.
The 26-year-old sisters also recently experienced another life event together — becoming first-time mothers. Kirstie and her husband, Alex, welcomed a son, Matthew, July 1. Hannah and her husband, Ian, were close behind, welcoming a daughter, April, Aug. 17. Baby April met some family, including her new cousin, Matthew, this past weekend, Aug. 23-25, at new grandparents Steven and Sonia Leslie’s home in Labadie.
Sonia Leslie said watching her girls tend to the two newborns brought back memories of her and Steven changing two diapers or making two bottles at a time. It also brought back the exhaustion, which she says the new moms are also facing together.
It’s not surprising to anyone that the sisters are tackling motherhood together, especially their own mother.
“They’ve always been closer than any two people I’ve ever seen,” Sonia said. “Their whole life they’ve done everything together.”
The sisters said that even though it’s common to hear of twins arguing, they’ve gotten along from the beginning, always enjoying time spent together.
“We always had fun with each other and had a built-in friend everywhere we went,” Hannah said. “We know how the other is feeling just by looking at each other.”
The sisters say they hung out with many of the same people, were interested in the same subjects at Washington High School, such as science, and played the same sports: volleyball, basketball and track.
The sisters’ tight bond grew even stronger when they brought their now-husbands into the mix. Kirstie met her husband, Alex Holtermann, during her freshman year of high school because he ran track with Hannah. He and Kirstie became friends and soon started dating. Hannah’s husband, Ian Smith, was already like family when they began dating in 2012 during her junior year of high school. The couple’s mothers had been good friends since middle school and even shared a locker in high school. Hannah said there are pictures in the photo album of her, Kirstie and Ian sitting in high chairs together as tots.
“Everyone knew each other, so there wasn’t a specific moment when we became close,” Hannah said. “We just all got along so well.”
College marked the first time the group of four became one unit. They all attended Missouri State University in Springfield, and would frequently carpool to campus, visit the dining halls and kill time before class together. They also cooked a big dinner every weekend. When one of the group would go home for
the weekend or even leave on a study abroad, the remaining members were just as comfortable with one another. Sonia said even then, the four of them were like a family.
“It was so nice, as a mom, to have them all down there together because I didn’t have to worry about them,” Sonia said. “I knew they would take care of each other.”
All four are so close, the sisters said, that sometimes people out in public will get the couples confused, thinking the sisters are with their brothers-in-law. That happens less now though, as they graduated college and are living on different ends of the state. Hannah and Ian now live in Villa Ridge. Hannah works as a science teacher at St. Clair High School and Ian as an athletic trainer at Washington High School. Alex and Kirstie are still in Springfield, where Kirstie is in medical school and Alex works as an engineering manager.
The four still talk every day and get together about once a month. Kirstie said Springfield is like a second home for all of them, giving Hannah and Ian an excuse to visit frequently. Eventually the four (now six) plan to reunite in the Washington area when Kirstie finishes residency. Hannah is counting down the days.
“I think Kirstie could stand to be apart from us, but she cannot be away from her sister,” Sonia said. “They have always been so close, and they want their kids to be close.”
A Christmas Miracle
On Dec. 23, 2019, both couples were excited to be reunited and sitting on major news they hadn’t yet shared, not even with one another. Hannah and Ian had found out a few days prior that Hannah was pregnant. She was only five weeks along, but the couple couldn’t wait to tell the family.
“I can’t keep a secret at all,” Hannah laughed. “I know I was really early, but I just wanted to tell everyone, because I didn’t know when we would get the chance to all be together again.”
That morning, as the family was finishing up breakfast at the Leslie home, Hannah passed around short poems she’d written to share the news. Everyone was elated, and promptly started treating Hannah like a piece of fragile porcelain.
Unbeknownst to everyone else there, Kirstie was 12 weeks along on her own pregnancy, and she and Alex were planning to tell the whole family Christmas day. As the couple drove to spend the morning at Top Golf in Chesterfield, they discussed changing their plan and telling everyone when they got home that day. Later that night everyone exchanged gifts, and for the last gift of the night Alex and Kirstie gave the Leslies a countdown to their due date. Neither couple found out the sex of the baby beforehand, so everyone was pleasantly surprised when Alex and Kirstie welcomed Matthew, and six weeks later, Hannah and Ian were joined by April.
“It was so fun for her to have the first little boy and me the first little girl,” Hannah said. “It was perfect.”
Babies Matthew and April are the first grandchildren for all three sets of grandparents, who are also close friends. Alex’s parents, Tim and Cathy Holtermann, view Hannah’s and Ian’s daughter as their own granddaughter while Ian’s parents, Rusty and Angela Smith, see Kirstie’s and Alex’s son as their own grandson. Kirstie and Hannah joked that they sometimes refer to the three sets of parents as the “twins-in-law” or just “tw-in-laws.”
“Those babies will be so confused,” Sonia Leslie laughed. “We’ve decided that all of us are just going to answer to ‘Grandpa’ and ‘Grandma.’ ”
The new babies will also have a doting uncle and aunt in the twins’ older brother, Trent Leslie, and his wife, Maddie. The sisters can recall photos of Trent, who is two years older, helping take care of them as babies, and say they’re excited for him to make similar memories with his new niece and nephew.
Before the babies were born, Kirstie and Hannah added prenatal discussions to the long list of things they share with each other. They had similar experiences during their pregnancies, which were both healthy, and frequently went to each other for advice or just to talk.
“It was nice for me to talk to Kirstie because she was (six weeks) ahead of me,” Hannah said.
The whole family is excited to raise both a girl and boy. Sonia is already picking out baby clothes for each grandchild, and Steven picked out motorcycle toys for both of them.
“We’re glad they’ll be different and have their own lives,” Kirstie said. “But we know they’ll be close growing up because we are so close, and that’s not going to change.”