When you think of Union, Missouri, dog training isn’t necessarily the first thought that comes to mind. But Kennelwood Academy is on a path to change that.
In 2020, Kennelwood Pet Resorts, a company that provides boarding, spa-care, and obedience training in the greater St. Louis region, purchased a 40-acre horse farm in Union to build an educational facility that teaches students how to become dog trainers. Within a year, the property was transformed, with paved roads instead of gravel, new flooring instead of dirt, and housing for students.
Kennelwood Academy, located at 1556 Clearview Road, opened its doors to students in 2021.
“We put a lot of investment into this property to get it from a horse person’s paradise to a dog trainer’s paradise,” Kennelwood Chief Operating Officer Jennifer van Garderen said.
The campus consists of walking trails for taking dogs for a stroll, a pond, an outdoor training arena, a 10,000-square-foot indoor training arena and three student housing homes.
The academy offers a six-month training program that combines lectures and hands-on learning experiences. Students learn how to teach dogs everything from basic pet training to search and rescue, odor detection, service and therapy, competition obedience and more.
During the first couple of weeks of the program, pupils are taught the basics of dog health and safety from veterinarians in the area. After the students learn the fundamentals of caring for dogs, Kennelwood assists them in finding an untrained dog, either from breeders or rescue shelters. Trainers-in-training establish a bond with their animals. Then they practice techniques with their dogs.
While a majority of Kennelwood Academy students pursue careers in pet dog training, which consists of teaching behavior, control and cohabitation, some students go into search and rescue or other more specialized areas.
Alyssa Smith, of O’Fallon, Illinois chose Kennelwood to learn more about odor detection training, with hopes of working for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) or American Kennel Club (AKC). She said she toured two other trainer education facilities in North Carolina, but neither felt right to her. After touring Kennelwood, she said, she knew she was where she should be.
“They are helping me achieve my goals and guiding me to the avenues I want to focus on,” Smith said. “I’ve learned a lot about myself, and my future plans.”
According to van Garderen, two other students currently enrolled at Kennelwood are teaching their dogs scent detection for conservation purposes. The dogs are being taught how to detect dead bats on windmill farms. This information will allow conservationists to suggest when wind farmers should not run their windmills.
“There’s a ton of uses for dog training that most people don’t think about,” van Garderen said.
People from New Jersey to California go to Kennelwood Academy to learn from two world-renowned instructors, Dave van Garderen and Jeremy Ciepluch.
Dave van Garderen, Jennifer’s husband, has been training dogs for over 22 years. After earning his dog training certification, he spent time in Brazil learning to train aggressive dogs. When he returned, he worked at Kennelwood Pet Resorts for 12 years and trained thousands of pets and taught their owners how to properly communicate with their dogs.
He also has a passion for dog sport competition. He won the Schutzhund National Championship in 2010 and later represented the United States at the World Championship in Germany. He has also received other honors such as Protection Sport Association’s (PSA) “Highest Score of the Year” and “High in Trial” awards. He has won competitions in various dog sports hosted through organizations such as the American Kennel Club and Protection Sports Association.
“I love seeing the lightbulb moments for the students,” Dave van Garderen said, “that moment when they understand the training and everything comes together for them.”
Kaitlyn Zahn, of Lake Villa, said she decided to attend Kennelwood Academy specifically because Dave van Garderen was an instructor. She said it wasn’t long before she realized both instructors were top-notch as well as supportive.
“They are not only your mentor, your trainer, they are your friend,” Zahn said. “So it’s helpful that you have all these people by your side throughout this program and throughout this development that you’re working towards. You get to learn new things everyday, and your friends are helping as well. You’re making new memories, and I think that’s what’s important about Kennelwood.”
Ciepluch began his dog training career after being honorably discharged from the military in 2015. While in the military, Ciepluch was part of a helicopter search and rescue squadron. After he returned from service, he decided to help military veterans who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which led him to study training service dogs for veterans. He also has a love for competitive protective sports with dogs.
Kendall Tune, of Townsville, Illinois, said she wants to train service dogs for veterans as well as disabled children and adults, and she appreciates the variety of training offered at the academy.
“Everybody is very welcoming,” she said. “They give you an insight of all types of training.”
Part of the students’ education at Kennelwood Academy also involves traveling to different Kennelwood Pet Resorts locations and practicing training pets at each facility. By the end of the program, students will have gained training experience with dozens of different dogs besides their own.
“We feel like we’ve really covered the gamut of providing a really well-rounded education,” Kennelwood Marketing Director Meghan Dyonzak said. “So we’re really proud of it.”
Kennelwood Pet Resorts opened its first facility in 1974 and now has nine locations in the St. Louis and southwest Illinois area.
After working at a Kennelwood Pet Resorts location in Maryville, Illinois for three years, Renee Rapp knew she wanted to learn at their academy.
“Throughout my time there, I got to watch a lot of dog training that we do there, and just watching the dogs that came in to do training and seeing their progress and how thankful the clients were of what our trainers were able to do for them, it made me emotional,” she said. “So I knew that’s what I needed to do with my life because I just felt so drawn to what they were doing, and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Rapp said she loves the diversity of training she is learning at Kennelwood Academy, and that she will have unlimited options once she graduates.
“I could do so much just because of what this program offers,” she said.
Opening the academy, Jennifer van Garderen said, was a dream of hers and others at Kennelwood Pet Resorts for many years. She said she is proud to see how the facility has grown and shaped future dog trainers.
“It’s one thing to have a vision and put it on paper,” she said, “but everyday we bring that vision to life and are able to actually inspire and help. It’s so cool to be able to see that actually happening when we had dreams of doing this for so long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.