Tracy and Dorothy Brown Celebrate Seven Decades of Valentine's Days Together

Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon. High near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low near 0F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.