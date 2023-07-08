Tony Buel has seen 20 years worth of changes in the Franklin County Health Department

On June 26, 2003, on his first day at his new job, Tony Buel was handed a pager, keys to the office and told to flip the breaker switch for the lights in the Franklin County Health Department.
“Literally the day I started here they handed me a pager, we didn’t have cell phones,” he recalled. “We had our own vehicles, the health department didn’t have funding for vehicles. We didn’t start getting county vehicles until like around 2008, and we still have some of those because we haven’t had funding to replace them. There wasn’t even a light switch in the old building, we used the breaker box.”
Buel has seen a lot of changes at the health department since then. He said his challenging and ever-evolving job is rewarding which is why he has stuck around.
He’s held several positions within the department such as environmental health specialist 1 and 2, epidemiologist specialist and public health supervisor. He became the director of the health department in December of 2021.
When he first heard about the open position, he was on a trip to the redwood forest with some friends.
“My parents actually saw in the paper there was a job opening and I literally had just graduated from Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State) in May,” he said. “I just applied for it, didn’t even really know what it entailed and then got it. It was a good job so I decided to stay here.”
April Zimmermann, a community health nurse and tuberculosis case manager at the Franklin County Health Department, called Buel a personable boss.
“I’ve worked here since August of 2020, so I came in at the midst of COVID when stress levels were high,” she said. “The transition was easy from my old job to this one. Buel is a really good boss. He’s really laid back, but he gets stuff done. He makes things very easy, seamless. You have a problem, he addresses it quickly. He just always gets the job done.”
The previous director Angie Hittson resigned during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her resignation letter to the county, Hittson said she received “daily verbal assaults, threats of violence and death threats” toward her, as well other members of her staff and family during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buel recalled challenges working during COVID-19.
“I would work 30 to 40 COVID cases a day,” said Buel. “One person would be telling how grateful they are, how they lost their loved one, how amazing the health department is and thank you for working so hard. Then five minutes later you’d get another and you’re getting cussed out. It was like a roller coaster and you’d leave with headaches because there were so many emotions from one extreme to the next.”
The health department, which has seen a wide variety of illnesses throughout its years, opened in 1987 and was housed at a rented building on the downtown square in Union. In 2013, the department moved to its current location at 414 E. Main St., which was formerly the prosecuting attorney’s office.
Buel said when he first started at the department, two contracts, drafted due to the Sept. 11 terror attacks, were signed to push funds out for emergency preparedness for bio-terrorism. Both the Public Health Emergency Preparedness grant and the Cities Readiness Initiative grant were renewed last week for the 22nd time.
“In the early years, most of us were taking ICS (Incident Command System) classes and we were setting up points of dispensing and worrying about anthrax and worrying about tularemia,” he said. “We still worry about all those things. But that training aspect has switched all the way to natural disasters too.”
The department’s natural disasters training proved beneficial during the 2013 flood.
“We were setting up clinics, going through neighborhoods, helping hand out supplies to people whose homes were flooded,” Buel explained. “If there were tornadoes or any earthquakes, anything, we’re prepared to help with all of that also. We have a lot of stuff in storage where we can set up mass shelters if we needed to. We have mobile trailers where we can go on site and give a lot of vaccines if we need to.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Buel recalls setting up the department’s first vaccine clinic at the city auditorium, where they vaccinated more than 1,000 people in dramatic fashion.
“During that vaccine clinic, the power went out due to a storm,” he said. “The whole building went black, the vaccine coolers all ran out of power, but we were prepared. We actually had our mobile trailers up here with all of our backup generators and power cords. We were able to run it all, set up a few lights and run power back to the cooling units that were storing the vaccine.”
Some other changes Buel witnessed were the remodeling of the new building and the expansion of the department’s lab.
“We had so many vaccines because there were so many different COVID vaccines for different age groups and different brands,” said Buel. “There were so many different vaccines and you had to keep them separated. We ended up needing more refrigeration.”
In his over two decades with the health department, Buel has responded not only to the COVID-19 pandemic but also the Bourbon virus, the swine flu, the influenza A virus in 2009 and the hepatitis A breakout of 2019.
“I don’t think people realize how many disease cases we actually work,” Buel said. “We work anywhere from all the STDs to dog bites to enteric illnesses like E. coli, salmonella and campylobacter. So we’re constantly working lots of disease cases that are communicable or vector-borne like with the tick-borne illnesses. We are probably stopping a lot of outbreaks that people don’t realize, along with all the other counties and states.”
Buel noted that the Franklin County Health Department also has solved some of the largest food-borne outbreaks in the state of Missouri.
“There was an outbreak that ended up going across the whole Midwest and we actually identified the source before anybody else,” he said. “There were two really big food outbreaks. One was clostridium perfringens and the other one was staphylococcus aureus. We were able to find the food, identify the suspect of what made individuals sick and we got stool cultures. So one of them was over 360 ill persons and the other one was about 100 people.”
Though the Franklin County Health Department’s primary mission is to protect the general health, it also manages numerous vital records including birth certificates and death certificates. It has a WIC program that provides services to almost 1,000 people a month, an environmental team, and units that perform health inspections for restaurants, daycares, lodging and pools associated with lodging, and truck wrecks.
“If it’s pharmaceuticals, food or cosmetics, we’re required to work a food truck wreck or if it catches on fire, if it rolls over, if the truck breaks down and loses power for the safety of the public,” Buel said. “A lot of times we may go on scene and two trucks have wrecked or flipped over, they lost power and they have potentially hazardous food on board. If it has potentially hazardous food on board, it’s probably not coming to our county because 44 is a major corridor. So we’re actually stopping people from getting sick maybe across the whole country or in another state because that food gets embargoed. Sometimes it’s released if it’s still safe; most of the time because of the nature of the accident or the wreck it’s completely destroyed on site already.”
Under Buel’s leadership, the department is prioritizing public health education.
“We’re starting to go into the daycares a lot more through one of the grants,” he explained. “We’ve also teamed up with the library systems in the county. So we’re working with the two larger ones and any of them that want to work with us. We’re going to those locations and teaching food safety classes now or dog bite awareness, hand washing, anything like that. Same with the daycares.”
The department will use the $308,929 Public Health Infrastructure grant and the $4,572 Child Care Health Consultation contract for similar opportunities.
“We’re able to do some CPR classes now for daycares and their staff,” said Buel. “We used to have Boy Scouts come in and they would get public health badges. I would like to try to find that back for the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.”
Buel said the department is trying to increase environmental awareness for restaurants too, so if they want an extra food safety class they’re able to get them.
“We’re trying to increase or build back the relationship with the community,” he said.
Another thing Buel and the Immunization Coalition in Missouri are seeing is an increase in religious exemption requests for vaccinations.
“We’re trying to build back that because we don’t want measles, rubella, mumps, pertussis, all the vaccine-protected illnesses coming back,” he explained. “We’ve actually seen some pertussis cases this year, where we really hadn’t before. We try to make sure that their contacts get treated, so that outbreak stops and doesn’t keep spreading. Same with all the other illnesses.”
Buel’s job comes with a lot of late nights, many phone calls — some not so nice — illness outbreaks and animal bites, but he holds out for the wins the department experiences.
“I’ve had other job opportunities and people tried to get me to go to other places,” he said. “I stayed here and switch roles; it’s just been pretty rewarding. We help a lot of people with a lot of different things. It’s just such a rewarding job.”
For more information on the Franklin County Health Department or to find resources, visit www.franklinmo.org/health or call 636-583-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.