“A great fire burns within me, but no one stops to warm themselves at it, and passers-by only see a wisp of smoke.”
— Vincent Van Gogh
History is rife with artists who died before they got the recognition they deserved. As Van Gogh lay bleeding to death in the company of his brother, he had sold but one painting. Edgar Allan Poe died screaming at phantoms without a penny in his pocket. Buddy Holly was just getting started when the plane he chartered fell out of the sky. It was only after their deaths that people realized their talent, and that it wasn’t coming back.
Other artists with incredible talent never get the recognition they deserve.
A new book by author David Menke examines the life of irascible, curmudgeonly, Missouri folk artist Dee Dann, who lived and painted in New Haven for about 30 years and whose work appears all over the area, both in public buildings and private residences.
Although Dann’s work is scattered throughout Franklin and surrounding counties, she is not well-known outside the region. When she died, she wasn’t famous, she wasn’t wealthy, and her works didn’t hang in the Smithsonian.
But perhaps they should.
Dann painted the Franklin County landscape with a unique eye that captured her vision with a characteristic sense of whimsy, color, and naivete, and left such things as perspective and realism a bit fuzzy, inviting the viewer to either play along or not. Her paintings are joyful and vibrant, depicting life in our part of the world as bucolic, serene, wholesome, fun.
Menke’s richly-illustrated book, “Dee Dann, Folk Artist,” tells the story of Dann’s life and how, years after her death, her art still pervades the area, often overlooked in public buildings or hidden away in private homes.
Dann was prolific, and her influence can be seen all over Franklin County and beyond, if you know what to look for.
It was her job
“She had some exposure to art in high school,” said Menke. She also took a few art courses at Washington University. She went to East Central College in Union and had to drop one art class because one day the professor said “Why are you here, Dee? You know more about art than I do; I can’t help you.”
Dann moved to New Haven from Ferguson in 1971 with her husband and four children. After a divorce rendered her a single mom, Dann struggled to make ends meet. She got a job at Pratt’s Drug Store and received food stamps, but it wasn’t enough. “The kids had to help. Larry [the oldest] cooked, there were food stamps,” said Menke. “She was never in a position where she had a lot of money.”
According to Menke, Dann learned the basics of painting by touching up antiques her parents purchased to resell at their antique shop. She became adept at this so-called “tole painting,” so much so that her parents began getting requests for Dann to paint their antiques. Then she started painting on canvas, and her career took off. A painting she did of the St. Louis riverfront became popular as a poster and was featured in St. Louis magazine. The painting was a harbinger of things to come; painting on canvas would be her livelihood.
By the time she moved to New Haven, at least some people were aware of her talent, and she made friends easily. For the most part, Dann was just a regular mom raising four kids. “We were just normal, everyday kids,” said her youngest daughter, Laura Dann Kassebaum.
According to Menke, her life settled into a routine of getting the kids off to school, going to work at the drugstore, and painting at night. “But it might be all night,” said Menke. In the process, she chain-smoked cigarettes and drank a pot or two of coffee. “It was not unusual for her, as soon as the kids were in bed, she’d start painting; she already had a concept in her mind of what she was going to do, and she’d paint through the night and finish it by next morning.”
Kassebaum said Dann’s painting was never a big deal in their home. “Mom was simple; she was humble and simple when it came to her artwork. She never boasted. It was her job.”
Dann’s paintings had a few characteristics that stood out: First, the elements in her paintings were not always placed in their geographically-correct positions. Buildings might be correctly represented, but misplaced. A Main Street bank might be depicted on Elm Street, for instance. Second, she began early on to incorporate trademark hot-air balloons into her work. Only her very earliest works appear without at least one balloon flying in the distance. Both show the humor and whimsy of Dann’s art.
Hello, Grandma
Dann’s folk art style is reminiscent of the work of Grandma Moses, a painter who became world famous by accident, leading Hallmark to feature her paintings on a series of greeting cards in the mid-20th century. But Kassebaum says although the styles are similar, Dann was not influenced by Moses. “I wouldn’t say she was influenced; she just liked her work. My mom was her own creative influence,” she said.
Melissa Wolfe, the Curator of American Art at the St. Louis Art Museum, said Dann’s paintings show the tell-tale signs of the self-taught artist. “I think it’s wonderful. She does one of the things many self-taught artists do — express a sense of community, the people of the community, specific things,” she said.
Kassebaum concurs. “She really loved her town; she loved New Haven,” she said.
Wolfe said Dann and Moses’s primitive styles had certain things in common. “Very detailed, very linear, the trees are stacked up on top of each other. It’s really story-telling, and there’s a sense of joy,” she said.
She said Moses and Dann had other things in common. “Much of self-taught art is community-based. She was painting things she remembered and locals she knew,” said Wolfe, adding that the hot-air balloons and other whimsical aspects of her style shouldn’t be dismissed. “Conveying that sense of whimsy and joy is not an easy thing to do,” she said.
As to the perspective of her paintings, in which one is often able to see the east side of one building and the west side of another, Wolfe said that is a sign of sophistication. “That sense of pattern and design. She’s painting something that’s coming from her,” she said.
As for her lack of national recognition, Wolfe says that’s OK. Grandma Moses was only “discovered” when a knowledgeable collector saw her works for sale in a local pharmacy and bought them all, according to the Smithsonian Institution. Wolfe said it’s alright not to be nationally recognized. “An artist’s connection to the community is valuable,” she said. Local people recognize the subject matter, they understand the references to local events. “Art should be able to speak to its neighbor; there’s a shared experience,” said Wolfe.
And she said a lot of the fleeting fame equation is simply a matter of who sees the paintings. There just aren’t a lot of national art critics roaming the streets of New Haven. Until now, Wolfe, an expert on American art, had never heard of Dann.
“We knew she was amazing”
Kassebaum said Dann never missed being regarded as famous. “It was just our way of life,” she said. “She was praised enough just being commissioned to do artwork; that was her satisfaction.”
Much of Dann’s income came from commissions. People would pay her to come and paint their farms or houses. In 1995, according to Menke, Senator Howard Baker was visiting an inn in Rugby, Tennessee where a Dee Dann work hung on the wall. He contacted her and commissioned her to paint his hometown of Huntsville, Tennessee. Then he hung the painting in his home. Baker was able to tell Dann which specific buildings from his childhood he wanted represented in the painting, demonstrating part of what Wolfe calls the sense of community. Baker’s hometown newspaper did a story on the painting. “I love it,” Baker told the paper.
Kassebaum said Dann enjoyed her job. “Painting was pretty much her hobby and her job,” she said. Her daughter said Dann enjoyed going to estate sales and auctions. She also liked local art fairs, and she and Kassebaum would go to places like Des Peres, Ste. Genevieve, and St. Louis to display her art and appreciate the art of others. That’s where she got a lot of commissions, according to Kassebaum.
Kassebaum said she loves her mother’s art. “I have great appreciation for her art; always have.” To this day, Kassebaum said she proudly displays her mom’s art in her home in Forsyth. She also thinks Dann deserves more recognition. “Even we didn’t know how good she was. I do think she belongs in museums now, absolutely.”
A painter who lived before her time
Unfortunately, tragic stories must end tragically. On the evening of June 10, 2001, an emotionally-disturbed woman with whom Dann had had conflicts showed up at her house and stabbed her more than 40 times. She lived long enough to tell authorities who had inflicted the mortal wounds.
Kassebaum chooses to remember her mother in an artistic light and as a woman who was colorful. “She loved color in more ways than one. In life, art, her mouth,” she quips, referring to Dann’s sometimes colorful language. “The color wasn’t just in her paintings, it was in her life. It was her.”
David Menke’s book, “Dee Dann, Folk Artist” is available at the Washington Historical Society, Pratt’s Drug Store in New Haven, Elizabeth’s in New Haven, Neighborhood Reads in Washington, and on the New Haven Preservation Society’s website.
