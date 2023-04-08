The symbols and traditions of Easter

We’re getting ready to redo that concession stand our last project we’re going to do here like the one class right now to build a couple of picnic tables that we’re going to use on campus.
The following are some of the many traditions and symbols of Easter and what they represent to faithful Christians across the globe.
Eggs
Eggs might now be more instantly associated with Easter egg hunts for children, but the American Bible Society notes that eggs are symbolic of more than just fun for kids. Eggs represent the new life that’s symbolic of spring, which is when Easter occurs in the northern hemisphere. Christians view eggs as a reminder of the resurrection of Jesus. Interestingly, though colored eggs are often seen as a fun Easter activity for kids, the ABS notes that the tradition dates back to the early days of Christianity, when red-colored eggs were used to represent the resurrection.
Spring Chicks
Chicks which hatch during the springtime are also considered to be a symbol of Easter. Like Easter eggs, which are considered to signify the tomb of Christ, spring chicks coming out of the eggs mimics Jesus Christ coming out of His tomb. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is an allegory for rebirth and new life, which is aptly symbolized by spring chicks.
The Crucifix and the Cross
The crucifix, which is a distinct representation of a cross with Jesus Christ on it, is symbolic of the crucifixion and subsequent resurrection of Jesus. The ABS notes that the resurrection of Jesus symbolizes His victory over the power of sin and death. Initially, the cross was looked to as a symbol of suffering because Jesus had been crucified on a cross. Later, after His resurrection, Christians began to believe the cross symbolized Christ’s victory over death. Constantine, during His rule, made the cross the official symbol for Christianity.
Butterfly
The entire life cycle of a butterfly can be viewed symbolically. The first phase of a butterfly’s life as a caterpillar resembles the life of Jesus Christ when He first walked on Earth. The cocoon resembles the crucifixion of Christ and His burial. The emergence of the butterfly from the dark depths of the cocoon resembles the resurrection of Christ from His tomb in a new and glorified body. This close resemblance makes the butterfly one of the most powerful symbols of Easter.
The Lamb
Jesus is referred to in the Bible as the “Lamb of God” (Revelation 5:6-14), so the lamb is another important Easter symbol for Christians. In addition, in John 1:29, Jesus is referred to by John the Baptist as the “Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.”
In the story of Exodus, the people of Egypt suffered a series of terrible plagues, including the death of all firstborn sons. Israelites painted their doorposts with sacrificed lamb’s blood so that God would “pass over” their homes. Jews who converted to Christianity continued the tradition of eating lamb at Easter. Historically, lamb would have been one of the first fresh meats available after a long winter with no livestock to slaughter.
Easter Bunny
Another symbol, like Easter eggs, that people could be forgiven for mistaking as purely secular, the Easter Bunny is not entirely separate from the spiritual meaning of the holiday. As noted, Easter, even though it’s a moveable feast, takes place in spring in the northern hemisphere each year. Spring is symbolic of rebirth, and the hare was a symbol of fertility among the ancient pagans. The spirit of rebirth associated with rabbits, particularly in spring, also is reminiscent of the resurrection of Jesus from his tomb.
The Easter bunny was introduced to America in the 1700s by German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania. Their tradition consisted of an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws,” where children made nests for the creature to lay its colored eggs. Over time the custom spread across the United States and Easter morning deliveries expanded to include chocolate, candy and gifts, while decorated baskets replaced nests.
Easter Lilies
Easter Lilies symbolize the purity of Christ to Christians and are common decorations in churches and homes around the Easter holiday. Their growth from dormant bulbs in the ground to flowers symbolize the rebirth and hope of Christ’s resurrection.
Lilies are native to Japan and were brought to England in 1777, but wound their way to the U.S. in the wake of World War I. They went on to become the unofficial flower of Easter celebrations across the United States.
Easter Ham
Ham is an age-old custom, handed down tradition from pre-Christian times, to eat the meat of this animal on festive occasions, feast days, and weddings. Smoked or cooked hams have been eaten by most European nations from ancient times and are a traditional Easter dish from coast to coast in this country.
Paska
Paska is a special cake baked on Easter by Christians as a sign of their faith. It represents Golgotha, the mountain where Christ was crucified. Despite paskas being widely available everywhere nowadays, a home-made one has a completely different taste and its own appeal.
Easter Breads
Sweet breads are also a tradition, especially with the conclusion of Lent, a period when many people do not indulge in sweets. For Christians, the resurrected Christ is called, “the bread of life” (John 6:35), in whom believers will find their daily spiritual sustenance. One specific Easter bread known as hot cross buns is served on Good Friday, the Friday prior to Easter. Good Friday marks the end of Lent and is the day that Jesus died on the cross. The sweet bun is marked with a cross to help the bread rise and as a visible sign that the bread is “blessed.”
Easter Candy
Dating back to the 19-century, one of the most popular sweet treats associated with the holy holiday are chocolate eggs, which symbolizes new life and Jesus’ resurrection. Another egg-shaped candy is the jelly bean, which became associated with Easter in the 1930s. According to the National Confectioners Association, over 16 billion jelly beans are made in the United States each year for Easter, enough to fill a giant egg measuring 89 feet high and 60 feet wide. But for the past decade, the top-selling non-chocolate Easter candy has been the infamous marshmallow Peep.
Easter Parade
Parades have been a part of Easter tradition since mid-17th century. They were initiated by the elite class of the society who would stroll around the streets together in new attire and bonnets after attending Easter services in the local churches. The tradition lives on in Manhattan, New York where participants often sport elaborately decorated bonnets and hats, an ode to the parade’s history.
Easter Bonnets
The Easter Bonnet is also symbolic of new life. As mentioned above, it was common for Christians to wear new clothes and new hats on Easter Sunday while they celebrated the new life of Jesus after His resurrection.
The Dogwood Tree
The dogwood is another important adoption for Easter. It is widely believed that the cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified was made from a Dogwood Tree. Dogwood blooms during the spring and are a living memory of the crucifix.
The tree symbolizes the crucifixion of Christ in many ways: the Cross which Jesus bore is represented by the four petals of the Dogwood flower, the flower petals often carry marks on their edges which resemble the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ, the center of a dogwood flower often looks like a crown, which symbolizes the crown of thorns worn by Jesus and the red color of Dogwood berries stand for the blood of Jesus Christ.
Easter is celebrated across the globe. Those celebrations feature many significant religious symbols and traditions that have withstood the test of time.