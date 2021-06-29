Earlier this summer, 80 college students from the University of Texas-Austin embarked on a nationwide 4,000-mile, 70-day bicycle odyssey known as the Texas 4,000 that will take them to nearly every corner of the continental U.S.
Among those students are William Wallock, 22, a finance major who aspires to work in environmental law, and Riley Steward, 22, a May graduate who plans to teach English in Spain. The two are among the 20 collegians currently riding through the nation’s midsection, an area known to them as the “Cancer Belt” due to its high rates of cancer diagnoses and deaths.
In 2021, an estimated 10,000 Missourians will die from cancer, and an estimated 32,000 Missourians will be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. The majority of those deaths will come from lung cancer and colorectal cancer. The new cases will largely be lung cancer and breast cancers.
The statistics stem from a variety of factors, including socioeconomic disparities, lifestyle and access to health care screenings, according to Wallock.
“This route is the most vulnerable route in the Texas 4,000 when it comes to cancer,” Wallock said of the Ozarks route, which traverses east Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Missouri before heading on to Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma and west Texas.
The students spent the night Saturday at First Baptist Church in Stanton before continuing on. Local hosts offer the cyclists shelter, a hot meal and a chance to live out the group’s threefold mission: to spread hope among those battling cancer diagnoses and their loved ones; spread knowledge about cancer screenings, new research and prevention; and raise money for charity.
Since its inception 15 years ago, the Texas 4,000 has raised more than $12 million to help fund cancer research at MD Anderson Cancer Center and other organizations. Each of the riders commits to raising at least $4,500.
The 80 riders are selected from several hundred applicants after multiple rounds of interviews. Once selected, the riders go through a rigorous training program that includes completing 2,000 miles of riding and 100-plus hours of community service.
Many of the riders, including Wallock and Steward, are motivated to complete the ride in memory or in honor of a friend or family member.
Wallock — a former EMT in Tel Aviv, Israel — rides in memory of the terminally ill cancer patients he met there, and Steward rides in memory of a childhood friend, Brandon Lively, who died of a brain tumor in high school in Denton, Texas.
Once on the road, the team of cyclists ride anywhere between 40 and 150 miles a day, stopping along the way to visit with individuals and others about cancer screenings and prevention — and to “hear the stories of how cancer has impacted their lives.”
It is those stories that Wallock said are the most meaningful part of the ride.
“The emotional burden of hearing those stories day in and day out is probably the toughest thing,” Wallock said. “At the same time, hearing those — often sad — stories every day is what motivates us to stay on the bike.”
Although their time in Franklin County was fleeting, Wallock and others hope that the impact they made on the First Baptist Church in Stanton and those they met along the way left a positive impression.
If you would like to contribute to the Texas 4,000, which is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donate online at www.texas4000.org/get-involved/donate/. You also can donate by sending a check to Texas 4000 for Cancer, 1111 W. 24th St., Suite 200, Austin, TX 78705.
If you or someone you know would like to host next year’s Texas 4,000 riders, call 737-300-2318.