In 2014, Rebecca Chaplin was working in sales at AT&T in Eureka. Then, in the wake of the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson she felt called to make a change.
“It kind of was just like a call to action for me. (I realized) I could be the change when the community was crying out for more educated police officers and for extra training,” said Chaplin, who soon enrolled at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Today, Chaplin, who works as a police officer with the Washington Police Department, is part of a growing number of women working nationwide in police precincts, sheriff’s departments, fire stations, and on ambulance crews as paramedics and EMTs.
Across the U.S., women make up only 12 percent of police officers and three percent of leadership positions in law enforcement. This is up from 11 percent in 2001, from 9 percent in 1995 and from 7 percent in 1987.
Within the Washington Police Department, Chaplin is one of three female officers. The others are Sgt. Betsey Schulze, a member of the department’s detective bureau, and Mindy Schmelz, a police officer.
“I’ve always wanted to solve cases and have justice for the victims,” said Schulze, who said she first began expressing an interest in law enforcement when she was in kindergarten. She joined the department nearly 11 years ago, becoming one of the few woman in the department’s history to work as a police officer.
Cindy Buescher was the first female to join the department. She started Aug. 8 1973, and become a commissioned officer on Nov. 18, 1975.
“For our department, there really hasn’t been an increase,” said Chief of Police Jim Armstrong, who leads a department with a total of 30 officers. “We’re right at that national average. I think the national average is right at 10 to 15 percent of women in law enforcement, and we’re right in there. If we get (more) females in here, I always welcome it. It’s great, but it’s rare.” Three is the most females the department has had at one time.
For comparison, four percent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s troopers are female, according to data provided to the Pew Charitable Trusts.
It is not just the Washington Police Department that is seeing gradual increases in the number of women amongst its ranks, but the Washington Fire Department is as well. The fire department has 81 firefighters with only four being female.
“We’ve had female firefighters on and off in our department for close to 30 years,” said Tim Frankenberg, Washington Fire Chief. “Our first female firefighter was Cathy Haddox, she was on the department before me. And then Michelle Mueller was the first paid, full-time EMT with Washington EMS. So those two kind of broke the glass ceiling.”
“I would say there’s been a big increase (in firefighters). Because when I joined I was literally the only female for a long time,” said Olivia Beste, who has been a firefighter for 11 years. Her experience is not an isolated incident. According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are 1.16 million firefighters in the U.S., but only seven percent are women. This leaves hundreds of fire stations and fire companies without a single female firefighter.
Molly Derner, a firefighter EMT with the Washington Fire Department, remembers as an adult being in awe the first time she saw a female firefighter after growing up and never seeing one in her hometown in Illinois.
“It wasn’t until a couple years before I joined here that I actually saw the first one that I’d ever seen, ... and it just kind of blew me away,” said Derner, who has been with WFD for nearly four years. As a physical therapist, Derner said she never planned on becoming a firefighter.
“I just kind of started it almost as an experiment to see if it would work out,” Derner said.
Unlike Derner, Schmelz said she was inspired as a child to become a police officer after seeing female police officers portrayed on television.
"I kind of just started looking at it, and I was like, that looks fun," said Schmelz, who has been with the department for nearly 15 years. According to industry reports, seeing examples of female police officers and firefighters, including fictional accounts on television, can be a catalyst for young women to pursue a career in law enforcement.
In addition to Beste and Derner, the fire department roster includes Amy Swoboda, firefighter, and Hannah Schweissguth, firefighter. The fire department has seen as many as five female firefighters at one time. Beste said she has been around the fire service for nearly her entire life due to the involvement that her grandfather, father, an uncle and her brother all have within the department. Her father, Jeff Aholt, is the captain of her section.
Schweissguth, who is an attorney specializing in construction litigation with the St. Louis firm of Watters, Wolf, Bub, Hansmann, also has a family connection to the fire department.
“My uncle is a firefighter and my grandpa was a firefighter. So I was exposed to it,” said Schweissguth, who has been with the department for about a year. “I appreciate that Washington’s all volunteer, I think that’s cool. And I honestly just wanted a challenge, something new to try – to challenge myself and learn.”
Frankenberg said he and other leaders within the department would welcome even more women into the ranks of the fire department as long as they can perform the job duties required, which includes considerable physical strength.
“Our strength is our diversity, and I’ll say that whole-heartedly because as an all volunteer force we bring people from all different walks of life. And those walks of life bring different strengths to our organization which makes us better as a whole,” Frankenberg said.
While Frankenberg said it is a challenge to ensure that the department is “an inclusive environment,” the women in the department said they have experienced those challenges firsthand. Some of those challenges come from within the department, while others come from a community that is not used to seeing women in a firefighter’s uniform.
Swoboda recalled a time when she and Derner were dispatched to a school to help someone escape a stuck elevator. Once they arrived, a teacher was yelling at them to leave because she didn’t realize they were firefighters until a fellow firefighter approached and confirmed they were with the department.
“She was totally baffled,” she said. “But, I think people are getting more used to it because we’re on all the calls.”
Schweissguth added, “I remember my very first call that I want went on, it dealt with carbon monoxide. I parked a block down and was walking. Everybody was standing around, and I brought my helmet so the homeowners would know I wasn’t a random person walking up. I come walking up and one of the firefighters goes, ‘Okay, who forgot it?’ And I was like, ‘what?’ And he’s like, ‘your husband forgot his helmet.’”
Beste said she believes that it is more challenging for women to get into fire service.
“I had to prove myself,” Beste said. “And I was told by numerous people that I had to prove myself. I always felt like I had to work twice as long as the guys did. Just to prove myself.”
It may have taken the community a little bit to get used to there being female first responders, but the ladies say their community has come around and is always supportive.
“I’ve got some comments about our female firefighters and how wonderful of a job they’ve done on various calls, the roles they’ve taken in the organization, and being part of the community,” said Frankenberg. “And I hope they’re an inspiration for others, I really do.”
Among those inspired is Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, who works at Mercy Hospital and serves as the City Physician. She is also a certified firefighter and firefighter instructor in Missouri.
“I have great respect for all of those men in those departments,” said Mohart. “But the women that have come there have knocked my socks off as far as their skill level, dedication and the intelligence they have brought.”
“And as a mom of three daughters,” she added. “I look forward to what opportunities they will have in their life; to pursue any field that they want to. I think it’s a wonderful thing for our daughters, our granddaughters and our future generation.”
She said during the 20 years that she has lived in Franklin County she has seen a “dramatic change in our first responder demographics. And this is not only true when it comes to gender, but also race.”
Mohart said the trend of more women in predominantly male-dominated professions is simply a continuation of what was started in the 1940s during World War II. In addition to law enforcement and emergency response, more women are also members of the nation’s military. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 20 percent of the Air Force personnel are women, 19 percent of the Navy are women, 15 percent of the Army are women, and almost eight percent of the Marine Corps. are women.
While the number of women involved in these fields continues to grow, some, including Schmelz, said the balancing act of being a police officer and having a family can be challenging.
"We take things to heart a lot more, balancing family and work seems to be a little more difficult for us because historically moms want to take on the brunt of the work load at home so we're working our 12 hours and then coming home."
Back at WPD, Chaplin said despite these challenges, police departments will continue to realize the benefits of having women on their force.
“We’re just wired differently,” added Chaplin. “And I think that it’s good to bring in that extra perspective of thinking. We bring a lot of different things to the table and have different life experiences that maybe the other guys haven’t dealt with.”