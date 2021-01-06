Casey Brooks had spent the last seven years, nearly two-fifths of her life, working for that six-minute song. Under the bright auditorium lights at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo., in front of the largest crowd of her life, the Pacific High School senior took a deep breath, placed her glimmering flute to her lips and blew out.
At the end of the song, she smiled triumphantly, knowing she’d played the piece the best she ever had.
“I felt like I’d be content with whatever the outcome would have been,” Brooks said.
The performance was not only the most seen, but also the most important of Brooks’ life thus far. Later that evening, she learned the song had earned her a full-ride scholarship worth around $100,000 to study music at Central Methodist University, where she will attend next fall.
Brooks didn’t know she would end up auditioning for a spot in a music program when she first picked up the flute as a sixth-grader. When her now-teacher Erin Delmain came to her classroom in fifth grade to introduce the students to the different instruments, Brooks spent almost no time deciding which she would pursue.
“I immediately connected with the flute,” she remembered.
Brooks practiced and performed throughout middle school, but she said it wasn’t until she got to high school that she started striving to play professionally.
“You could tell she was taking it very seriously,” Band Director Matt Sokeland said. “There are kids who are really talented, and there are kids who work really hard. The special thing is when you get those kids who are really talented and work really hard.”
Because the band at Pacific High School is so large, the classes are split into a senior-junior group and a sophomore-freshman group. Hoping to provide an extra challenge, Sokeland placed Brooks in the junior-senior group starting her freshman year. It was there that she befriended senior flautist Emma Bushery.
“I remember feeling like a lone wolf and not having anyone to talk to, and she totally took me in. She asked me to be in an ensemble with her and helped me so much,” Brooks said of her mentor. “When she graduated, I wanted to be just like her and be as kind to other students who were joining band.”
Her dedication to the instrument revved up when as a sophomore, Brooks made second chair in the eight-school Four Rivers Conference Band after two years of auditioning and not getting selected. During her first year in that group, she also auditioned for the District Honor Band, which selects from nearly 30 area schools and is run through the Missouri Music Educators Association.
When she didn’t make the cut for that group her sophomore year, she said she was disappointed, but not discouraged.
“She’s totally the kind of person who gets motivated by setbacks,” said Brooks’ mom, Beth Brooks. Brooks auditioned for the district group again as a junior and was offered a spot.
A huge part of her training, Brooks said, has been finding a practice schedule that works for her and keeps her motivated. While she used to log all her hours during middle school, she now just tries to devote time every other day.
“I like to do different things on different days. One day I’ll practice my tone and scales a lot and the next I’ll do technique,” she said. “It’s easier for me to do it that way instead of every single day.
During the school year, when she’s preparing for ensembles, school concerts and auditions, Brooks is working to master anywhere from six to 15 songs at once. She’s also a flautist with JazzU, a music education and performance program run through Jazz St. Louis.
“Music is my favorite thing to do,” Brooks said. “I don’t have many other hobbies. I like reading and writing, but music is connected to that.”
Many Talents
Although the flute is Brooks’ strongest love, it was not her first. She started playing guitar at 7 years old, and guitar is what led her to joining Pacific High School’s jazz band as a freshman. She soon decided that jazz guitar wasn’t for her, and was on the verge of quitting the group when she and Sokeland had another idea: play a different instrument.
“I still really loved playing jazz music, so I started learning the alto saxophone,” she said.
“We try to push them, especially the kids who may end up studying music or becoming a band director, to learn different instruments because that will help them,” Sokeland said.
Around two years ago, Pacific High School created a second jazz band with the rule that any student who wanted to be in both had to play a different instrument. That rule is what led Brooks to learning the trumpet, her first non-woodwind instrument aside from the guitar.
Picking up that (fourth) instrument was hard because it’s a different mouthpiece and (skill set) for brass instruments, but it was still easier than it would have been had I gone straight from flute to trumpet,” Brooks said.
The ability to pick up a second instrument isn’t the only benefit to music education for children. Researchers have talked for decades of the positive impact music has on cognitive functioning and on emotional wellbeing. The College Entrance Examination Board previously reported that public school students involved in music programs scored 107 points higher on the SATs than students who weren’t involved, and the U.S. Department of Education said students who play music through middle and high school are more proficient in math by grade 12 than their nonmusical peers.
Notes on the Future
On the day Brooks auditioned for the full-ride scholarship, she was nervous and excited for one of her first public performances in a year after a spring of cancellations. The song she chose for the final round audition, “Andante et Scherzo” by Louis Ganne, was one she’d initially rehearsed for the MSHSAA spring 2020 District Music Festival before it was canceled amid COVID-19. It was one of the hardest pieces in her repertoire, but she hoped playing it well would set her apart.
“I like challenging myself with songs because that’s how I get better,” she said. “(This song) has a lot of tempo changes, and there’s a lot of technique. There’s a section in the middle of the song where I do double tonguing, which is basically saying ‘ta ka ta ka ta ka ta ka’ very quickly. You have to focus on having a rich tone as well as working through those really difficult passages with quick fingers.”
She knew she needed to nail the piece, but in the moments before she took the stage, she showed no signs of stress.
“You could tell she was locked in and felt comfortable,” Sokeland said. “She really seemed to be enjoying herself.”
As the last note faded, Brooks knew that she’d played the song better than she ever had before.
“It was the best feeling in the world,” she recalled. “It’s just really nice when all the hard work pays off.”
When the scholarships were announced later that evening, Beth Brooks said she couldn’t stop crying when her daughter was named as one of two full-ride winners. Brooks got to celebrate with Sokeland and with fellow band member Kelsey Mathenia, who won $12,500 to attend the school.
As Brooks enters the last semester of a senior year unlike anything she’d imagined, she said she’s sure studying music is the only choice for her.
“I think music connects everybody. Nothing brings people together more than music,” she said. “So I think it’s good when people strive to study and become professionals and teach it because it’s something that people take for granted.”
Brooks said the hard work won’t stop now that she’s gotten accepted to a school. Although the 2020 All-District Band performance was canceled due to COVID-19, Brooks was accepted and earned eligibility to audition for All-State Band. After not making that group last year, she said earning a spot as a senior is her biggest goal of 2021.
“I am more prepared and confident this year,” she said. “I’m still hoping I can make it happen.”
Sokeland said several of his former students who have studied music now have careers playing professionally or directing students across Missouri and neighboring states. He said he is not surprised that Brooks wants to join their ranks after college.
“It’s not easy to be a music major. It takes a lot of work and a lot of self-drive,” he said. “Casey definitely fits that mold.”
“My dream is to play in a symphony, maybe playing music for movie scores,” she said. “I definitely want to play professionally. That’s what I’m going to strive for. I’ve also thought of being a band director, because my band directors are the reason I’ve gotten to where I am. That would be the best job.”